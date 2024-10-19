Digital industry needs protection from cyber risks — stakeholder

An industry player in the digital enterprise is seeking representation in the House of Representatives, aware as he is that players and subscribers in the digital space also need protection from those taking advantage of them through fraudulent transactions and cybercrimes as the country embraces digitization.

Based on a report by the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG), 4,469 cybercrime incidents victimized digital users from January to March 2024, up 21.84 percent against the 3,668 reported cases in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Tougher legislation against cybercrimes

With this, former Maritime Industry Authority and Presidential Anti-Graft Commission, and now CEO of Capstone-Intel Corp. Atty. Nick Conti stressed that it is high time that Congress has representatives that would craft tougher legislation to protect citizens against cybercrimes.

Capstone-Intel is a high-impact research company that uses innovative research technologies, tools and methods to convert data and information to breakthrough insights and actionable intelligence outputs.

During the filing of election candidacies, Conti logged his certificate of nomination-certificate of acceptance of nomination (CONCAN) as the first nominee of CLICK Partylist, aiming to represent the key stakeholders of the Philippines’ digital ecosystem, which includes over 85 million internet users, 156 million mobile connections, 84 million social media users and 80 million GCash and mobile wallet users.

“This thriving community also consists of 57 million e-commerce buyers, 10 million cryptocurrency users, 48 million esports enthusiasts, 1.5 million freelance content creators, over 2 million online sellers and 2.2 million OFWs and 12.3 million senior citizens,” Conti said.

“These groups are vital drivers of technological and economic growth in the country, and their contributions and needs are central to shaping the future of digital connectivity and innovation,” he added.

34th position

The partylist contender has been assigned the #34 position on the official ballot for the upcoming May 2025 National and Local Elections.

The raffle, conducted at the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila, determined the order on which partylist groups, organizations, and coalitions would appear in the official ballot.

The event was in compliance with COMELEC Resolution 11068, ensuring a fair and transparent process in determining ballot positions.

The poll body has accredited 156 partylist groups who filed their CONCAN for next year’s midterm polls.