DHSUD rallies CREBA to strengthen support for 4PH

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar urged members of the Chamber of Real Estate Builders’ Association Inc. (CREBA) last Friday to further boost their support of the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH), the flagship housing program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration.

The housing czar made this call during CREBA’s Annual National Convention in Clark, Pampanga, citing that the event is not only forward-looking, but also inspires resiliency and inclusivity in the housing sector.

According to Secretary Acuzar, partner-developers faced challenges in executing 4PH Program but remained determined to produce more housing units to contribute to the government’s goal of addressing housing gaps in the country.

Private partners needed

“The government cannot do it alone. We need the support of all stakeholders. We need private partners including CREBA and other developers’ groups. Now more than ever, we need to work together, we need to unite, collaborate and continuously engage to ensure we complement each other’s efforts,” Secretary Acuzar said.

“Together, let us turn these challenges into opportunities toward our shared goal of providing safe, decent yet affordable shelters to Filipinos in sustainable communities patungo sa mas maunlad at mas matatag na Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.

The Secretary praised CREBA for its unceasing efforts in collaborating with the administration in achieving the goal of addressing the housing needs of Filipinos.

“Hanga po ako sa katatagan ng CREBA bilang isang organisasyon at sa patuloy n’yong pakikipag-tulungan sa gobyerno upang mas mapabuti ang ating sektor,” he stressed. (I am awed by CREBA’s strength as an organization and its work with government for the progress of our sector.)

Navigating the next decade

Themed, “Philippine real estate and housing: Navigating the next decade,” this year’s national convention consisted of seven sessions that dealt with topics ranging from the interrelation of the national economy and real estate practice to community building, and future trends and challenges in the housing and urban development scene, especially in relation with the implementation of the 4PH.

The convention drew key players in the industry who led the sessions, each sharing their expertise with budding practitioners while exchanging insights with other seasoned professionals.

The first three sessions delved into the relevance of industry partnerships and collaboration; the balance between human settlements and food security; and the effective strategies in environment, tourism and green building.

Secretary Acuzar expressed his full support of CREBA’s initiatives in mobilizing its members towards making a difference in the country’s housing and urban development sector.