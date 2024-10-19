DA, FAO heads tackle food security

With the rise in food insecurity, the Department of Agriculture has strengthened its link with a United Nations body to enhance agricultural collaboration.

Hunger levels went up to 22.9 percent in September from 17.6 percent in June, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Saturday met with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General Qu Dongyu to strengthen the collaboration between Manila and the FAO, particularly in agricultural development and food security. They met in Rome at the World Food Forum 2024.

The collaboration aims to align initiatives with global efforts to transform farm systems.

Laurel cited the importance of the partnership, as he thanked the FAO chief for their discussions during the 37th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference in Sri Lanka last February.

“It is a pleasure to reconnect with you, Director-General Qu, following our initial discussions in February. I’m grateful for the opportunity to participate in the 2024 World Food Forum and present the Philippines’ Hand-in-Hand Investment proposal,” he said.

During the forum, the Philippines unveiled its strategic investment plan that targets four key commodity sectors: abaca, bamboo, mango and seaweed.

These sectors are crucial to boosting local economies, creating jobs and supporting sustainable development.

Laurel cited the strong interest of potential partners, saying follow-up discussions will occur throughout next week to explore collaborative pathways.

Wide representation

The local delegation to Rome included officials from the Department of Agriculture involved in official development assistance, agribusiness investment, international affairs, and export development.

High-level representatives from the seaweed, coconut, tuna, and fertilizer sectors also joined the Rome gathering. Ambassador Nathaniel Imperial, the Philippine Permanent Representative in Rome, joined the meeting, underscoring the commitment to strengthen ties with Italy and other European partners.

Laurel stressed the importance of enhancing trade partnerships and technological cooperation to modernize agri-food systems.

“We are keen to develop our agriculture sector through increased trade and investment. The Philippines is dedicated to creating sustainable livelihoods for our farmers and fisherfolk,” he said.

Laurel expressed appreciation for the 19 national projects currently being implemented by FAO in the Philippines, totaling $41 million, along with 16 additional global and regional projects.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to leveraging FAO’s expertise to meet its agricultural goals.

Qu commended the Philippines for its strategic focus on agriculture and food security.

He reiterated FAO’s readiness to assist the country in accessing multilateral funds, emphasizing the potential for future collaborations, particularly through the Pandemic Fund under the World Bank.

“FAO stands ready to continue supporting the Philippines in building resilient agricultural systems that can withstand health and climate-related crises,” Qu said.

The meeting also focused on transformative initiatives undertaken by the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s leadership, as outlined in his 2024 State of the Nation Address.

Laurel cited the government’s commitment to agriculture, where significant investments have been infused to modernize the sector, expand infrastructure and increase local rice production.

However, he acknowledged that challenges like natural disasters, agricultural smuggling and supply chain fragmentation remain pressing issues.