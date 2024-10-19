Comelec urged: Reinstate Causing as senatorial bet

A local party is contesting the designation of its senatorial candidate, disbarred lawyer Bertini “Toto” Causing, and has asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to revoke its decision.

In a statement released Friday, Ricky Tomotogro, founder and national president of Partido BUNYOG, expressed dismay over Comelec’s decision.

“According to the Comelec, Engr. Toto has no integrity because he was disbarred, and by running for the Senate, he makes a mockery of the electoral process,” Tomotogro said in Filipino.

“True, Engineer Toto was disbarred. However, the Comelec itself noted in its petition that this was due to his posting on Facebook the pleadings of the plunder case he filed against corrupt politicians and officials in Mindanao.”

Tomotogro argued that Causing was not disbarred for immorality or defrauding clients, but rather as retaliation from those he accused of corruption.

He then called on the poll body to revoke the designation of Causing as a nuisance candidate and include his name on the official ballot.

“Engineer Toto is not making a mockery of the electoral process. He is not causing a disturbance. He is not a nuisance candidate. He has principles, a platform, and a party,” Tomotogro continued.

Causing is one of the two senatorial hopefuls being fielded by the BUNYOG Party. The other one is environmentalist David D’Angelo.

In a 10-page decision on 4 October 2022, the Supreme Court (SC) disbarred Causing, then spokesperson of the Mabasa family, over a draft plunder complaint that he posted on Facebook in 2019.

The SC modified the penalty of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines from reprimand to disbarment for violation of the Code of Professional Responsibility and the Lawyer’s Oath.

The high court also noted that it was not the first time that Causing was sanctioned as he was previously suspended for one year for violating the confidentiality of an ongoing family court proceeding.