Clash of titans as NU, La Salle collide

Games today:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

11 a.m. — Ateneo vs UST

2 p.m. — UE vs Saint Benilde

5 p.m. — La Salle vs NU

Three-peat-seeking National University (NU) battles De La Salle University in a much-anticipated collision of title favorites to open the exciting second round of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

All eyes will be on the 5 p.m. main game when the two talented and star-studded squads meet for the first time since the competition’s inaugural final two years ago.

The marquee Pool E showdown wraps a busy playdate that also features University of Santo Tomas (UST) taking on Ateneo de Manila University in Pool F at 11 a.m.

University of the East and College of Saint Benilde square off at 2 p.m. in Pool E of the round-robin playoffs where two quarterfinals twice-to-beat advantages in each pool are at stake.

Tagged as favorites, the three-peat-seeking Lady Bulldogs and Lady Spikers look to stay unbeaten after sweeping their respective pools in the opening round and draw closer to a quarters incentive in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

NU dominated Arellano University, 25-9, 25-12, 25-12, last Friday to emerge unscathed after four outings in Pool A and build momentum against La Salle.

The Lady Bulldogs swept the Lady Spikers in the winner-take-all final of the 2022 edition of the competition, which has Smart Sports, PLDT Fibr, Mikasa, Asics, Rebel Sports, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Commission on Higher Education, Philippine Sports Commission, and SM Tickets as technical partners.

La Salle won the 2023 National Invitationals with NU skipping the tournament due to national team commitments. The Lady Spikers took a leave of absence in the second staging of the Collegiate Pre-season Championship last year and the 2024 National Invitationals, both ruled by the Lady Bulldogs.

“It’s very exciting because this will be the first time we’ll face La Salle. Also, a bit nervous because, for sure, they’ll be preparing well,” NU setter Lams Lamina said.

Lamina will be backed by reigning Most Valuable Player Alyssa Solomon, Bella Belen, Arah Panique, Vange Alinsug, Sheena Toring and Myrtle Escanlar against La Salle weapons Angel Canino, Shevana Laput, Amie Provido, Jyne Soreno and senior high standouts Sandy Demain and Katrina del Castillo.

On the other hand, the Golden Tigresses seek to extend their winning run to five after lording over Pool B against Pool A second seed Blue Eagles, who are on a two-game romp.