Campos welcomes Comelec probe on voter increase

Makati City 2nd District Rep. Luis Campos has welcomed the Commission on Elections’ decision to investigate reports of a sudden surge in voters in Makati City.

In a statement, Campos said in Filipino: “Please understand them and don’t judge them. Many residents of EMBO [Enlisted Men’s Barrio] simply want to continue enjoying the benefits in Makati City that Taguig City cannot provide, which have greatly improved their lives.”

Campos, who is running for mayor of Makati City, added that, “as long as they have complied with existing laws and Comelec regulations, there should be no issue. Please understand their predicament.”

Campos’ statement came after the Comelec announced Thursday that it would conduct an investigation into the sudden increase in voters transferring from one locality to another during the voter registration period.

Comelec chairperson George Garcia said the poll body had observed a number of voters, particularly in Makati City, Cagayan de Oro and Nueva Ecija, transferring their residences to another district using barangay certificates as proof of identification.

“It’s okay to move residences; that’s not illegal because the Constitution guarantees the right to travel and liberty of abode. But this development is puzzling because suddenly, there’s a 40 percent increase in the number of voters applying to transfer to other places,” Garcia said.

Garcia noted that this unusual event must be investigated immediately, as the voters transferring could be supporters of certain political candidates.

The poll chief said he would ask the Department of the Interior and Local Government to look into the possible negligence of some barangays in issuing certifications that lead to irregular voter transfers.

“The use of barangay certification as proof of residence can be abused by local officials during elections,” Garcia said.