Business as usual for Bachmann

It’s business as usual for Richard “Dickie” Bachmann despite multiple reports that he is already on his way out as chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Bachmann stressed that he serves at the pleasure of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos and he is ready to go once he issues the marching order.

But Bachmann stressed that he has yet to recieve anything from Malacañang, prompting him to stay on the course and continue leading the day to day operations of the PSC at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“I read about it but there wasn’t any news regarding Malacañang communicating to me.

When I accepted this job, I knew this wouldn’t be definite, it would be a short stint or not a definite job because I have to rely on the President,” Bachmann said in a radio interview.

“It’s not like a contract I signed, right? So I’m just focused on things that I can control, which is just do my job and go around and help athletes, help our NSAs (National Sport Association).”

Bachmann was the second PSC chief appointed by President Marcos.

He assumed the position from Emmanuel “Noli” Eala in December of 2022 with the ultimate mission of leading the country to a successful hosting of the FIBA World Cup.

But Bachmann did more than that as he bannered Team Philippines to an impressive finish in the 19th Asian Games and a historic performance in the Paris Olympics with Carlos Yulo clinching a pair of gold medals.

Reports have it, however, that Bachmann will be replaced.

Various names have floated, including those of rowing president Patrick Gregorio, gymnastics chief Cynthia Carrion and former football president Mariano Araneta.

Even incumbent PSC commission Matthew “Fritz” Gaston was often mentioned as well as some names from the medical profession.

Bachman said he will gladly step down — if and when the President makes a decision of replacing him.

“If I do get replaced, I will accept it,” said Bachmann, who did a great job in just two years in office.

“How I gauge performance is when I get a text from an athlete saying ‘thank you, you did a good job, or we’ve enjoyed this event.”

“So that’s how I gauge my performance. I’ve never been the guy always trying to be in the limelight. I’d rather be the back end and just make sure that all these programs and events run smoothly for the athlete.”