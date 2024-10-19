Breaking: Iran-backed Hezbollah behind drone attack on Netanyahu's residence

Tehran and Jerusalem – In a rapidly escalating development, Iran has confirmed that Hezbollah, its proxy group based in Lebanon, was responsible for a drone attack targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea on Saturday. While Netanyahu and his wife were unharmed, the incident has sparked fierce diplomatic and military tensions.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations stated that Hezbollah orchestrated the strike, though Tehran denied direct involvement. Israeli officials, however, have accused Iran of being complicit in the assassination attempt. "Iran's proxies who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a grave mistake," Netanyahu declared, vowing a "heavy price" for the attack.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz echoed the sentiment, saying the incident exposed Iran's "true face" and its backing of terror groups.

This bold move has drawn sharp international focus on the fragile region, heightening concerns over a potential military response.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.