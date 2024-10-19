Bravo! JM gets discharged

Lyceum of the Philippines University center JM Bravo was discharged from the Cardinal Santos Medical Center just hours after bumping heads with a teammate and passing out in their game against Arellano in Season 100 National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

According to Lyceum athletic department consultant Hercules Callanta, there were no signs of anything serious based on the Computed Tomography (CT) Scan but the player was nonetheless advised to sit out practices in the meantime.

He also said this incident isn’t related to his prior back injury back in the first round.

Bravo was brought to the hospital after ramming against Chiefs player Renzo Abierra in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of the match that Arellano won, 91-86.

“He just finished his CT Scan and it turned out negative. He’s being discharged,” Callanta said. “For me, he should continue resting. He should not attend practice tomorrow.”

Callanta is optimistic Bravo will be eventually cleared to play as they are currently tied with Letran College with similar 6-6 win-loss records.

“As long as he gets cleared by the doctors, he is okay to play. I am sure he will be cleared,” Callanta said.

Marcus Manalo, the Pirates’ mental performance consultant, told DAILY TRIBUNE having Bravo gain consciousness shortly after his fall was a good sign.

“Even if he does get cleared, you still have to look at how he functions. It would depend on his diagnosis,” said Manalo, who is also the secretary general of the Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines.

“We’re expecting at least 10 days to monitor him. From his clearance, we will see how he performs light activities, getting back into the court, and how he will handle the intensity of the games.”