BPI unveils literacy activities on investing, retirement

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) Wealth, the asset management arm of the Ayala-owned bank, will be conducting investing literacy activities next week in a move to help the majority of Filipinos build comfortable lives.

BPI Wealth said the activities are part of the BPI Wellness Month inspired by the National Financial Planning Month in the United States every October and the bank’s previous successful events, the 9.9 BPI Investment Day and the 8.8 BPI Investival.

“With the BPI Wealth Wellness Month, we seek to address this critical need by providing essential resources and targeted programs that encourage Filipinos to reassess their situations and take decisive actions as the holiday season and the new year approach,” BPI Wealth president and chief executive officer Maria Theresa Marcial said.

L.I.F.E.

With the theme called L.I.F.E or Leading Initiatives for the Financial Empowerment of Filipinos, BPI Wellness Month consists of four events starting with BPI FinQuest: Road to Financial Inclusion.

This event is designed for graduating students as future income earners and will feature talks on accessible ways for starting their investment journey and critical lessons on financial management.

BPI FinQuest will be held on 21 October, Monday, at Ayala Space at One Ayala from 2 pm. to 6 p.m. The public can also check BPI’s social media accounts for the financial talks.

On that day, BPI will also present the three winning proposals out of over 40 proposals for its Financial Inclusion Challenge aimed at creating ways to make investing more accessible to Filipinos.

Second, Building Better Futures was designed for companies and organizations as this event will present a “retirement playbook to help them secure employees’ futures.

“Designed to be a retirement playbook for forward-thinking organizations, this event delves into changing workforce demographics, shifting attitudes toward retirement, and the global economic factors shaping these dynamics,” BPI Wealth said in a statement.

Building Better Futures will be held on 22 October, Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m. at Fairmont Makati.

Wealth Summit

Third, BPI Wealth Summit will gather financial experts to share investment opportunities and tools with the public to sharpen their financial skills and maximize investment gains.