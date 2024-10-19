Bong Go urges sustained local development, extends aid to thousands in Lupon, Davao Oriental

On Friday, 18 October, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Lupon, Davao Oriental, where he personally extended assistance to over a thousand residents from various sectors of the community. The senator emphasized the importance of sustained local development and reinforced his dedication to public service by providing aid and engaging with the people of Davao Oriental.
Go's visit highlighted his deep connection to the region and his commitment to helping Filipinos across the country. During his speech, he spoke about the shared struggles of all Filipinos, regardless of where they are from, underscoring his belief in equal service for everyone.
“Mahal namin kayo dito sa Davao Region dahil pantay-pantay tayong lahat na Pilipino… Bisaya rin ako. Kung anong kinakain ninyo, 'yun rin ang aking kinakain. Kung anong sinasakyan ninyo, 'yun rin ang sinasakyan ko,” Go expressed, showcasing his humility and solidarity with the people.
“Wala akong arte sa trabaho dahil sanay na ako noon pa. 'Wag n'yo akong itrato na iba. Lapitan n'yo ako, kausapin n'yo ako, mayayakap n'yo. Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya, mga kababayan," he added.
Two relief activities were held at the gymnasiums of Barangays Marayag and Poblacion, where Go, along with his Malasakit Team, distributed food packs, shirts, face masks, vitamins, snacks, basketballs, volleyballs, and bags to 1,500 residents, including indigent families, barangay officials, and IP elders.
Local officials, including Mayor Erlinda Lim and Vice Mayor Santos Alonzo Jr., also provided financial assistance during the distribution.
As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go highlighted the Malasakit Centers program, which he spearheaded to make healthcare and financial assistance more accessible. He mentioned that the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City hosts one such center, benefiting many in the area.
"Through Republic Act No. 11463, which I principally authored and sponsored, we now have 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide. More than 15 million Filipinos have benefitted from these centers since 2018, according to reports from the Department of Health," Go stated.
Go also discussed his contributions to infrastructure development in Davao Oriental, emphasizing projects such as road rehabilitation in multiple municipalities, street lighting, potable water systems, and flood mitigation structures. He also supported the construction of multipurpose buildings and facilitated the acquisition of ambulances and motor vehicles to bolster local government services.
In Mati City, Go backed the construction of roads, the Davao Oriental Sports Complex, and the rehabilitation of Buso Hot Spring Park. Additionally, he advocated for a Public Park/Eco-Tourism Park to promote local tourism.
He further highlighted his efforts in supporting education, having recently backed the Senate's approval of House Bill Nos. 10441 and 10442 to establish two new national high schools in the province—Manikling National High School in San Isidro and Maputi National High School in Banaybanay.
Senator Go closed his speech by affirming his dedication to public service: "Ako na inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Naniniwala po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo rin po yan sa Diyos. At ito po ang aking natatanging bisyo, ang magserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya."
Later that day, Go extended further assistance to minimum wage earners in Lupon, reaffirming his commitment to uplifting vulnerable sectors across society.