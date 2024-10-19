Bong Go urges sustained local development, extends aid to thousands in Lupon, Davao Oriental

On Friday, 18 October, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Lupon, Davao Oriental, where he personally extended assistance to over a thousand residents from various sectors of the community. The senator emphasized the importance of sustained local development and reinforced his dedication to public service by providing aid and engaging with the people of Davao Oriental.

Go's visit highlighted his deep connection to the region and his commitment to helping Filipinos across the country. During his speech, he spoke about the shared struggles of all Filipinos, regardless of where they are from, underscoring his belief in equal service for everyone.

“Mahal namin kayo dito sa Davao Region dahil pantay-pantay tayong lahat na Pilipino… Bisaya rin ako. Kung anong kinakain ninyo, 'yun rin ang aking kinakain. Kung anong sinasakyan ninyo, 'yun rin ang sinasakyan ko,” Go expressed, showcasing his humility and solidarity with the people.

“Wala akong arte sa trabaho dahil sanay na ako noon pa. 'Wag n'yo akong itrato na iba. Lapitan n'yo ako, kausapin n'yo ako, mayayakap n'yo. Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya, mga kababayan," he added.