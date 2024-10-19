Bong Go supports former rebels, micro-entreps in Butuan

BUTUAN CITY—Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited Butuan City on Thursday, 17 October for the closing ceremony of the Friends Rescued Deradicalization Program.

He commended the 25 former rebels for choosing a path toward peace and reintegration, while also praising the efforts of Governor Ma. Angelica Rosedell Amante and military officials in successfully implementing the program, which aims to help former rebels transition back into mainstream society.

"Ang programa ng Friends Rescued ay hindi lamang para sa inyong kapakanan kundi para sa inyong mga pamilya at sa ating buong bansa. Ito ang patunay na ang pagbabalik-loob ay isang hakbang tungo sa pagkakaisa at kapayapaan,” Go said.

One key feature of the initiative is the Balik-Loob Lending Program, facilitated by Land Bank of the Philippines, which offers financial assistance to help former rebels start or grow their businesses, aiding their reintegration and promoting peace in their communities.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting peace-building efforts through programs like the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).