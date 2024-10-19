Bomb joke delays plane departure

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported that around 10:56 a.m. on Saturday, two passengers were overheard making a bomb joke by airline staff during the final count for Cebu Pacific Flight 5J486, which was bound for Manila.

To ensure the safety of all passengers and crew, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) and its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit responded immediately.

CAAP Area Center Manager Eng. Eusebio Monserate stated that all passengers were promptly deplaned for a comprehensive security check. The airline accommodated the affected passengers in the pre-departure area and provided light snacks while they waited.

Cebu Pacific Flight 5J486 safely departed from Bacolod-Silay Airport at approximately 1 p.m. after a thorough security inspection and clearance.

All agencies involved, along with airline partners, continue to prioritize passenger safety. This incident serves as a reminder that making bomb jokes is illegal and should be taken seriously.

The two passengers involved in the incident are currently in the custody of the PNP-AVSEGROUP for further investigation and questioning.