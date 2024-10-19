Ben&Ben steers clear of negativity with ‘Triumph’

Filipino band Ben&Ben heralds the start of a new era with the release of “Triumph,” the first single off their upcoming third album, The Traveller Across Dimensions, due out on 29 November via Sony Music Entertainment.

A massive rock anthem that defies sonic expectations, “Triumph” empowers listeners to work on quieting the voices inside their heads and not let anything or anyone hinder the progress that they’ve gained in reaching their goals and dreams.

The nine-piece act’s very own Paolo and Miguel Benjamin penned the stadium rouser, which was deeply inspired by the difficult struggles that the band has experienced over the years, particularly the kind that “would leave you running on empty and wondering how much longer things would have to go on feeling so unbearably heavy.”

The band explains, “‘Triumph’ is an anthem for those who are tired of being tired. It’s the fight song for the moments we have to be our own cheerleader, our own support system, our own best friend, our own defender. Even in our weakest moments, there are times we may feel the need to manifest victory, to speak hope into ourselves that we can emerge through any struggle triumphant.”

With a more theatrical approach to songwriting and production, Ben&Ben’s latest single achieves remarkable heights, driven by glam rock bombast and virtuosic instrumentation. It’s the first song that they’ve arranged and collaborated with their producer and friend, Ziv, whose expertise and skill added an invaluable layer of character and nuance to so many of their songs for the forthcoming album, including “Triumph.”

“For each song in the album, we would spend a day or two essentially conducting a workshop or brainstorming process to find what direction the song is pulling us towards,” Ben&Ben reveals. “As part of the democratic process, each band member contributes their ideas for the song while Ziv synthesizes and streamlines everything to gradually shape the final arrangement. After we settle on a band arrangement for the song, we head to the studio where even more details are meticulously fine-tuned.”

Pivoting towards a more multimedia approach for the next chapter of their music releases, Ben&Ben conveys a new dimension of storytelling through a fully 3D animated music video.

Introducing the character of Liwanag, the titular traveler from their new album, the music video of “Triumph” essays the story in a way that will have the audience immersed and curious about her journey. The concept of the MV was conceived by Paolo Benjamin, alongside Miguel Benjamin and the rest of the group, in collaboration with the extremely talented folks at Puppeteer Studios.

“We wanted to stray from the more reality-based music videos we’ve done so many of throughout our career, and as kids who grew up lovers of animation, video games, and all things fantastical, we really believe that animation is one of the most compelling ways to tell a story,” the critically acclaimed band shares in a press statement. “We naturally gravitate toward supporting characters who possess their own struggles, motivations, and emotions. Sometimes, we may find ourselves relating more to fictional characters than we do to real-life figures, as it often feels like life is stranger than fiction.”