BECOME AN ICON

Penshoppe just turned up the heat in the fashion scene by announcing its newest faces — none other than P-Pop girl group BINI.
At a glam event held at The Fifth at Rockwell on 16 October, Penshoppe gave us all the vibes with the launch of their latest campaign, “Be Your Own Icon.”
And trust, this campaign is all about making bold statements, owning your style, and unapologetically being that girl.
Next-level fashion vibes
By teaming up with BINI, one of the biggest names in P-Pop, Penshoppe is cementing its place as a brand that does more than just keep up with trends — it creates them. “BINI not only exemplifies our brand persona — confident, current, fun, youthful, and cool — but also aligns perfectly with our ambition to build a brand that transcends borders,” said Brandon Liu, brand director of Penshoppe.
This collab is a dream because BINI is not just about the music — they’re serving fashion goals left and right.
Penshoppe has always been about top-tier design and quality, and this partnership takes that mission to a whole new level.
The brand has built a loyal following, not just because of its on-point styles, but also because they get their customers — people who want fashion to tell their story.
The ‘Be Your Own Icon’ vibe
This campaign is literally a shoutout to all the style queens out there who aren’t afraid to stand out. Penshoppe’s message? Be bold, be fearless, and make your own rules. At the launch, guests were treated to a fierce fashion show, with a backdrop of city skyline vibes — basically the future of fashion.
The event also gave us a first look at the Q4 Iconic Collection, which is packed with elevated pieces that are perfect for anyone looking to slay the street style game.
And of course, BINI stole the spotlight, giving an exclusive performance and a sneak peek of their newest music video, set to drop soon.
Binilicious scents
To top it off, BINI is dropping a new track that’s set to become a Penshoppe anthem. This song will be the soundtrack to all your iconic moments, reflecting exactly what Penshoppe stands for — confidence, creativity, and empowerment.
But wait, there’s more. Penshoppe is about to make things even more interactive with a BINI dance challenge and the launch of two new fragrances: Juicy Tropics and Unleashed, aka the Binilicious Scents. These scents will have you smelling like summer and serving main character energy all year round.
Whether it’s through fashion, music or interactive challenges, Penshoppe is here to help you level up your style game — affordably and effortlessly.