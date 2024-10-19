BECOME AN ICON

Penshoppe just turned up the heat in the fashion scene by announcing its newest faces — none other than P-Pop girl group BINI.

At a glam event held at The Fifth at Rockwell on 16 October, Penshoppe gave us all the vibes with the launch of their latest campaign, “Be Your Own Icon.”

And trust, this campaign is all about making bold statements, owning your style, and unapologetically being that girl.

Next-level fashion vibes

By teaming up with BINI, one of the biggest names in P-Pop, Penshoppe is cementing its place as a brand that does more than just keep up with trends — it creates them. “BINI not only exemplifies our brand persona — confident, current, fun, youthful, and cool — but also aligns perfectly with our ambition to build a brand that transcends borders,” said Brandon Liu, brand director of Penshoppe.

This collab is a dream because BINI is not just about the music — they’re serving fashion goals left and right.

Penshoppe has always been about top-tier design and quality, and this partnership takes that mission to a whole new level.

The brand has built a loyal following, not just because of its on-point styles, but also because they get their customers — people who want fashion to tell their story.