Bataan BoC to install X-ray machine

MARIVELES, Bataan — The District Port of Limay, headed by its district collector Kriden F. Balgomera, is bent on installing an X-ray machine inside the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB) to monitor entry of shipments and deter smuggling activities in this once controversial Sub-port of Mariveles.

This was learned Saturday from Annuar G. Datudacula, deputy collector for operations who said that collector Balgomera and his team had already conducted an ocular inspection inside FAB where the installation will take place and ensure smooth implementation of the project.

Earlier, Collector Balgomera, and his deputy collector Datudacula, together with chief for assessment Macarorao L. Domato, District commander Major Ernesto Pracale Jr., and Atty. Ma. Liza Sebastian, and her team from the X-ray inspection project, held discussion among themselves for the installation of the X-ray machine project.

Quoting BoC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, collector Balgomera said that this is a significant move toward enhancing border control and ensuring national security of the Bureau of Customs (BoC), under the leadership of Commissioner Rubio.

With the installation of the X-machine, BoC has reported remarkable accomplishments through its X-ray Inspection Project (XIP).

BoC said in a statement that this is a crucial division operating within the Bureau’s Intelligence Group, headed by Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy, and that the XIP has consistently demonstrated its commitment in safeguarding the nation through diligent monitoring and non-intrusive inspection of shipments entering ports nationwide.