BAILEY MAKES A COMEBACK

Former member of Now United global pop group Bailey May returns to the local music scene with his comeback single “Come Closer” released under Star Music.

The track, composed by Bailey and produced by ABS-CBN Music operations and creative head Jonathan Manalo, takes inspiration from dancehall and reggaeton genres, which highlights Bailey’s artistic growth after being a part of Now United.

The Filipino-British singer-actor started his career as one of the prominent housemates of Pinoy Big Brother: 737 Teen Edition where he finished as third runner-up. He released his self-titled debut album in 2015 featuring the songs “Gusto Kita” and “Now We’re Together,” which earned him the award for Most Promising Male Singer/Performer of the Year at the 48th Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Box Office Entertainment Awards.

He was seen in the Kapamilya shows On The Wings of Love and Maalaala Mo Kaya and was a regular performer on ASAP. He also became one of the mentors in the idol survival program Dream Maker last 2022.