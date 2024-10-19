Aurora Secures M6 Slot and Sets Up Playoffs Rematch with Fnatic ONIC PH

Aurora secured the second M6 World Championship slot in the Philippines and booked a Playoffs rematch with Fnatic ONIC PH following a win over Falcons AP Bren in the lower bracket final of MPL Season 14 this Saturday at Green Sun in Makati.

In their debut season, the team of Edward, Renejay, Yue, Domeng, and Demonkite fought their way to the MPL Season 14 championship after being knocked down to the lower bracket by Fnatic ONIC PH in the upper bracket semifinal.

Aurora looked unstoppable after that loss, as they scored a dominant 3-0 sweep over Blacklist International last night before delivering a 4-2 knockout blow to two-time world champion Falcons AP Bren.

Regardless of the result tomorrow, Aurora is already guaranteed a spot in the M6 World Championship this December in Malaysia, where a whopping $1,000,000 prize pool awaits.