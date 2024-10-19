80 years ago in Leyte: ‘I shall return’ — Gen. Douglas MacArthur

“I Shall Return” is arguably the most memorable phrase uttered by Gen. Douglas MacArthur as he escaped the pursuing Japanese forces in the Philippines during World War 2.

Said during his arrival in 1942 in Australia, he would fulfill this promise more than 2 years later and return with over 100,000 Allied Forces to start the liberation of the archipelago in what would be known as the Leyte Gulf Landings.

To mark this historic event, the Province of Leyte is mounting the 80th Leyte Gulf Landings Commemoration with the theme “Yesterday’s Heroes, Today’s Inspiration for the New Generation”

“This year is a milestone observance, and the provincial government is pulling all stops to make it a very memorable way of honoring the war veterans who made this day forever etched in world history,” says Leyte governor Carlos Jericho Petilla.

He added that it is a constant reminder to the peoples of the world to pursue peace and renounce war to ensure stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

The governor also chairs the commemorative event’s executive committee, along with provincial tourism consultant and former Palo Mayor Frances Ann Basilio-Petilla.

On 17 October Guiuan, Eastern Samar memorialized the raid on Japanese forces in Suluan Island which paved the way for the establishment of a large US naval base prior to the landings.

That evening, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) and The Nightingales, under the baton of Maestro Herminigildo Ranera serenaded the public with OPM and Filipino folk songs, popular classics, and wartime melodies.

Tolosa observed Signal Day on 18 October, which relives the exploits of 30-year-old Boy Scout Valeriano Abello and his friends Antero Junia and Vicente Tiston who helped US warships redirect their artillery to Japanese positions with his semaphore skills, and spare the town’s population from shelling.

Dulag town will recreate the hoisting of the American flag on 19 October at Hill 120 by Lt. Clifford Mills of the US Army’s 96th Infantry Division, the first time it was raised on Philippine soil after the US surrendered in 1942.