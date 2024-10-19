700 teachers left DepEd-7 as of 2024

The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) revealed on 15 October that at least 700 teachers had left the service this year 2024.

DepEd-7 Regional Director Dr. Salustiano Jimenez during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas Central Visayas media forum said either these teachers retired or resigned due to overseas job offers.

“That’s why came up with scholarship programs for teachers especially in math, science, and guidance counselling for them to be attracted for their teaching career,” Jimenez said.

News reports disclosed that more than 30,000 teachers already left their jobs nationwide.

He cited that in 2022, there were more than 3,000 unfilled teaching in the region.

However, Jimenez cited that the unfilled plantilla positions has decreased from 2,661 or 3.09 percent unfilled items last 28 August 2024 to 2,369 or 2.75 percent as of 23 September 2024.

As of this writing, there were a total of 26,711 Kindergarten, Grade 1, 4, and 7 teachers across the region that has undergone training on the MATATAG Curriculum.