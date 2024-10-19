700 teachers have left DepEd-VII so far

The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-VII) revealed on 15 October that at least 700 teachers had left the service this year, 2024.

DepEd-VII Regional Director Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas Central Visayas media forum, said either that these teachers retired or resigned due to overseas job offers.

"That's why we came up with scholarship programs for teachers, especially in math, science, and guidance counseling, for them to be attracted for their teaching career," Jimenez said.

News reports disclosed that more than 30,000 teachers have already left their jobs nationwide.

He cited that in 2022, there were more than 3,000 unfilled teaching in the region.

However, Jimenez highlighted that the unfilled plantilla positions has decreased from 2,661 (or 3.09% of unfilled items) as of 28 August 2024, to 2,369 (or 2.75%) as of 23 September 2024.

As of this writing, a total of 26,711 Kindergarten, Grade 1, Grade 4, and Grade 7 Teachers across the region have undergone training on the MATATAG Curriculum.