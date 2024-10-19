3 men fall in Makati, Taguig buy-bust ops

Three suspected illegal drug offenders were arrested by anti-drug enforcers in consecutive operations conducted in Makati and Taguig.

In Taguig, a suspect identified as alias Daniel was apprehended in a buy-bust operation by the Taguig Police Drug Enforcement Unit at about 10 p.m. on Friday in Barangay Cembo.

Seized during the operation were eight plastic sachets containing 32.9 grams of suspected shabu valued at P223,720, a genuine P500 bill used as buy-bust money, and four pieces of P1,000 boodle money.

Meanwhile, a buy-bust operation led by the Makati Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit, in collaboration with personnel from Guadalupe Nuevo Substation 7, resulted in the arrest of two high-value individuals involved in illegal drug activities.

The suspects, identified as alias Reggie, 24 and alias Turing, 25, were taken into custody for violations of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation, conducted at approximately 12:16 a.m. Saturday, in Barangay Guadalupe Nuevo, Makati, resulted in the confiscation of about 150 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P1,020,000.

Authorities also confiscated P159,000 in boodle money, a genuine P1,000 bill, a pouch, a cellphone, and a digital weighing scale.

The suspects are currently detained at the Makati Police Station. A complaint for violating RA 9165 will be filed against them.

Police Brig. Gen. Bernard R. Yang, district director, praised the successful operation, stating, “This operation is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our police force in eradicating illegal drugs from our community. The arrest of these high-value individuals demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens.”