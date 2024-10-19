Why Barbie Imperial, Priscilla Meirelles frequent this luxe Japanese salon

Barbie Imperial, Priscilla Meirelles and Tessa Prieto graced the reopening of Kiyosa Total Beauty on 8 October for a ribbon-cutting that marked both the high-end salon’s 10th anniversary and the unveiling of its brand-new look.

The flagship BGC location now boasts soft hues of rose, white, and beige, creating a calming and elegant atmosphere that’s as chic as it is serene — just the kind of vibe that keeps celebrities coming back.

Prieto fondly recalled being one of Kiyosa’s first clients when it first opened back in 2014. She initially came for their nail art, a service that has since become a signature offering.

“It was like specialized nail art. At that time, it wasn’t a trend — it was just art. And the technician was so skillful and trained in Japan. And they have beads and stuff for nails,” Prieto shared, proudly showing off her current intricate design. “Look at this! This is like solid gold! This is, like, 24-karat gold!”