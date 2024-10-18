'Young Guns' tag VP Sara's remains remarks

Members of the so-called “Young Guns” in the House of Representatives deemed as "disgusting" and "pure desperation" Vice President Sara Duterte's remarks that she would exhume the remains of the late former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. amid the alleged continuing political attack against her family by the administration.

Duterte in a briefing on Friday recalled that she had warned Senator Imee Marcos she would dig up the Marcos patriarch's body and throw it into the West Philippine Sea "if they don't stop" the supposed attacks.

The VP also reminded the Marcos family that it was her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, who facilitated the interment of the late leader at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani, a decision that outraged Marcos' critics and the victims and the families of his martial law.

House Assistant Majority Leader Zia Alonto Adiong said Duterte's remarks were "disgusting" and a mere attempt to divert attention from the controversies she currently faces, such as alleged fund mismanagement.

"This isn't just political banter-it's a blatant act of desecration. In our culture, we honor the dead. To use them as pawns in a political game is disgusting," Adiong said.

In the same vein, 1-Rider Rep. Ramon Gutierrez lamented that such acts of Duterte clearly show how desperate she is in light of the pressing issue of her supposed fund misuse.

"This is pure desperation. Instead of facing the allegations head-on, VP Duterte resorts to vile threats," Gutierrez averred.

"It's a clear attempt to divert attention, but no amount of disrespect will cover up her mismanagement."

The exchange of sharp words came amid increasing scrutiny of Duterte's handling of public funds in both the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd), which she headed for nearly two years until her resignation on 19 June.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, Duterte has consistently refused to attend congressional hearings to address the accusations against her.

An ongoing congressional probe is centered on claims that DepEd's funds were misappropriated for questionable programs, while the OVP's use of confidential funds are also under close examination