Xiaomi launches devices for a sparkling holiday

As the holiday season approaches, Xiaomi has introduced two new devices aimed at enhancing festive celebrations: The Redmi 14C smartphone and the Redmi Watch 5 Lite.

The Redmi 14C features a 6.88-inch LCD display, making it ideal for watching movies and playing games during the holiday break. Its 50MP AI dual camera allows users to capture special moments in high quality, from holiday decorations to family gatherings.

The phone’s stylish design is also intended to be a conversation starter among friends and family.

“Whether you’re at a festive family gathering or enjoying a cozy night in, the Redmi 14C helps you spread holiday cheer through social media,” Xiaomi said in a media statement.

Complementing the Redmi 14C is the Redmi Watch 5 Lite, designed as a personal health companion during the indulgent holiday season.

The watch tracks various health metrics, including heart rate, sleep quality, and step count, helping users maintain their wellness amid the festivities.

The Redmi 14C is available for a starting retail price of P4,999, while the Redmi Watch 5 Lite retails for P2,399 during an online promotion until 21 October. Both devices can be purchased at the official Xiaomi store on Lazada and Shopee, as well as authorized Xiaomi retailers nationwide.