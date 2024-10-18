Uniting in Prayer: Students join the global rosary campaign

The “One Million Children Praying the Rosary” campaign, organized by the Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), an international Catholic charity, aims to rekindle faith in the power of prayer.

The initiative began in 2005 when a group of children was seen praying the rosary at a local shrine in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital.

ACN has been conducting the campaign globally since 2008. (Photos from Malate Catholic School, Immaculate Conception Academy of Guagua, Pampanga, and Colegio de San Juan de Dios)