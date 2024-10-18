TRUMP CARDS: Mapua rules ‘Battle of Intramuros’

Rookie sensation Chris Hubilla went on a rampage as he powered Mapua University to an 86-78 victory over Letran College Friday in the Season 100 National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

Hubilla was like a juggernaut as he finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists that offset his eight turnovers and lift the Cardinals to a 9-3 mark, or just half a game behind the league-leading College of Saint Benilde Blazers (9-2).

It was enough to fill the void left by starting center Marc Igliane, who is serving a one-game suspension, the scoring struggles of team captain Clint Escamis and the sprained ankle of Marc Cuenco.

It sent the Knights to their third straight defeat and sixth overall against the same number of wins that shoved them down to fifth from joint fourth with the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates (6-5).

Letran’s downfall was hastened by the absence of its lead guy Jimboy Estrada, who was also banned for one game for his unsportsmanlike conduct the last time in their 61-71 loss to the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta last Sunday.

Despite going on a three-game losing streak, Letran head coach Allen Ricardo said he isn’t worried as they still have six more games left to play.

He also said he didn’t use veteran Pao Javillonar against Mapua to take some time to recover after getting an ankle injury over the weekend.

“We still have the last six games. In the last six games, we might get four or five more wins,” he added.

The first game saw San Beda University carve a 57-53 win over Perpetual.

Team captain Yukien Andrada went ballistic, scoring 15 of his 21 points from the three-point line after going 5-of-9 for the Red Lions, who now hold an 8-4 record for the third spot.

Andrada deflected credit for the win and instead praised his teammates for his superb play against the Altas.

“First of all, I’m proud of how my teammates played. It wasn’t just me,” Andrada said.

“I think I’m starting to get my groove on my outside shots because Bismarck Lina has been getting his inside presence felt. So, there’s more shots for us shooters to take.”

Lina had nine points and six rebounds while Jomel Puno scored eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals for San Beda.

Perpetual rookie Mark Gojo Cruz scored 14 points and had six rebounds and three assists but they sank to a 5-7 slate in seventh place.

The scores:

First game

SAN BEDA (57) — Andrada 21, Lina 9, Puno 8, Estacio 6, Calimag 6, Tagle 4, Sajonia 3, Payosing 0, Bonzalida 0, Tagala 0, Songcuya 0, Celzo 0.

PERPETUAL (53) — Gojo Cruz 14, Nuñez 11, Pagaran 10, Abis 7, Boral 4, Manuel 3, Montemayor 3, Pizarro 1, Orgo 0, Gelsano 0.

Quarters: 8-19, 29-26, 44-38, 57-53.

Second game

Mapua (86) — Hubilla 19, Recto 14, Jabonete 13, Mangubat 10, Bancale 9, Cuenco 7, Escamis 5, Abdulla 4, Concepcion 3, Garcia 2, Ryan 0, Fermin 0.

Letran (78) — Miller 14, Monje 14, Cuajao 13, Montecillo 7, Santos 6, Go 6, Dimaano 5, Tagotongan 5, Jumao-As 4, Delfino 2, Nunag 2, Sarza 0.

Quarters: 27-28; 44-44; 66-59; 86-78.