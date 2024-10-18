Toyota contribution for economy, environment cited

Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP) and its local value chain partners received multiple awards from the City Government of Santa Rosa for their significant contributions to economic development and environmental sustainability during the Grand Awards Night.

TMP was honored with the Top Business Taxpayers’ Hall of Famer award and recognized as the Top 1 Manufacturer at the “Lion Awards” for its substantial role in enhancing the city’s fiscal performance.

In addition to its economic accolades, TMP received several “Green Awards,” including the Sustainable Development Partner award for its active involvement in the city’s environmental initiatives.

TMP was also recognized as an Earth Hour Advocate for its commitment to the annual Earth Hour movement, which raises awareness about energy consumption and its environmental impact.

The Grand Awards Night combined the “Lion Awards for Business” and the “Green Awards,” highlighting businesses that contribute to Santa Rosa’s economic growth and sustainability efforts.

Several organizations within the local Toyota network were also acknowledged.

Toyota Motor Philippines Logistics Inc. was named the Top 7 Business Taxpayer, while Toyota Santa Rosa, Laguna Inc. received the Top 8 Business Taxpayer and Top 1 Retailer, Lessor, or Sub-lessor awards. Toyota Aisin Philippines Inc. and Toyota Motor Philippines School of Technology Inc. were both recognized as Earth Hour Advocates.

These awards illustrate Toyota’s positive impact throughout its value chain, demonstrating its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability within Santa Rosa.

TMP is focused not only on supporting the Philippine automotive and parts manufacturing industries but also on driving economic benefits across various sectors. This includes the local production of the Next Generation Tamaraw light commercial vehicle at the Toyota Special Economic Zone (TSEZ) in Laguna.

At the same facility, TMP also manufactures the multi-purpose vehicle Innova and the passenger car Vios, both of which are part of the Philippine government’s Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program.

Through these efforts, TMP aims to foster holistic development in Santa Rosa while reinforcing its dedication to sustainable practices and community engagement.