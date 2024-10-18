These celebrities try politics for the first time

Celebrities and famous personalities running for political office is not surprising in our country. These well-known figures — from actors to social media influencers — are gaining their first experience in political candidacy.

Senate

Willie Revillame

TV personality Willie Revillame filed a Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for a senatorial position, despite saying last July that he would cancel his plans to run due to contract issues with TV5. Revillame is running as an independent candidate.

Jimmy Bondoc

The “Let Me Be The One” singer filed his senatorial bid on 6 October. Jimmy Bondoc is a practicing lawyer, having graduated from the University of the East (UE) College of Law. He is known for his vocal support of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Marc Gamboa

Marc Gamboa runs the YouTube channel Models of Manila TV, which focuses on Philippine politics and culture. Should he secure the position, Gamboa stated that he would like to establish a “fake news monitoring office” that would operate 24/7.

House of Representatives

Luis Manzano

Actor and TV host Luis Manzano has partnered with his mother, Vilma Santos-Recto, as he runs for Batangas vice governor while she runs for governor. His half-brother, Ryan Recto, has also filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for a congressional seat in the sixth district of Batangas, which was vacated by their father, Ralph, when he became the Finance Secretary.

Marco Gumabao

Marco Gumabao is trying his luck in politics by running for congressman in Camarines Sur’s 4th district. The Los Bastardos actor is the son of former actor and current Quezon City Governor Dennis Roldan.

Party-list

Deo Balbuena

Popularly known as “Diwata,” the social media influencer gained attention for her 24-hour pares business called “Diwata Pares Overload.” She will run for the Vendors Party-list, which Balbuena said will push to ease the permit process for vendors.

Zanjoe Marudo

Actor Zanjoe Marudo filed his Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) for the Alyansa Laban sa Substance Abuse para sa Bagong Pilipinas Natin (ASAP NA) Partylist, which advocates for the rehabilitation of drug abuse. His brother-in-law, actor-turned-politician Arjo Atayde, will run for reelection as Quezon City’s first district representative.

Local positions

Aljur Abrenica

Hunk actor and model Aljur Abrenica aims to become a councilor in Angeles City, Pampanga. His ex-wife, Kylie Padilla, intrigued netizens with her cryptic post about what constitutes a “great leader” on the same day Abrenica filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC).

Ion Perez

It’s Showtime host and model Ion Perez tries his hand at politics by filing his COC as a councilor in his hometown, Conception, Tarlac. Perez will run under the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC).

Michael Pacquiao

Twenty-two-year-old rapper Michael Pacquiao marked an early start in the political field by vying for the position of a councilor in General Santos. His parents, Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao, accompanied him when he filed his COC on 5 October.

Cai Cortez

Actress and comedienne Cai Cortez intends to become a councilor in Taytay, Rizal. Her father, action star Rez Cortez, also attempted to run for politics as a Camarines Sur congressman in 2013 but did not win the seat.

Which of these stars do you think will get beginner’s luck?