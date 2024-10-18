SM: From shoes to oases of green supermalls

Coming over from the province to Manila to visit relatives in the late ‘70s, early ‘80s, my maternal aunts would bring us, kids, to jaunts in Binondo for Chinese food at Panciteria San Jacinto, and then on to Shoemart in Carriedo to buy shoes. I remember that store. Everyone then referred to it as “Shoemart,” crowded, non-air-conditioned, with sales girls calling out to someone, somewhere, for footwear in this size and that.

The ShoeMart that I first knew during visits to Manila in my early teens was where multi-billionaire retail mogul Henry Sy, Sr. planted the seeds of what was to become a ginormous business empire.

But back in the day, ShoeMart was just this place where one would go to buy a pair of locally-made shoes, and/or slippers along Carriedo, in Manila.

Today, that busy, noisy, crowded, rather drab department store has evolved into supermalls, among various other business interests under SM Investment Corporation (SMIC) or simply, the SM Group.

SM Prime

On 6 January 1994, SM Group subsidiary, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., was incorporated to acquire and develop real estate, maintain commercial shopping centers, including shopping center spaces for rent, amusement centers and movie theaters. It also constructs and manages buildings such as condominiums, apartments, hotels, restaurants, stores and other structures for mixed use.

Under SM Prime are malls, residential, commercial and hotels and convention centers.

The SM Group today is, arguably, the largest conglomerate in the country. It is involved in various interests across multi-sectors, but primarily in modern emporiums, mega shopping malls development and management, retail, real estate and property development, banking, housing, home appliance stores and supermarkets, hotels and resorts and shipping, among several others.

Largest Phl malls

SM Supermalls, pioneered by the Sy patriarch when he opened SM North Edsa in Quezon City in 1985, number nearly a hundred in the Philippines today — 26 in Metro Manila, and 63 in the provinces. SM Mall of Asia in Pasay, SM Megamall in Mandaluyong, SM North Edsa in Quezon City and SM Seaside City in Cebu City are the largest malls in the country and among the largest in the world.

In China, SM has eight malls. First of these is SM City Xiamen in Fujian, which opened in 2001. Other SM City malls followed in Jinjiang, Chengdu, Suzhou, Chongqing, Zibo in Shandong and Tianjin. In September 2023, SM Prime opened its eighth in China, SM City Yangzhou; three more are under construction.

Meanwhile, the ShoeMart of my childhood in Manila, now called SM Store, has grown to become the largest department store chain in the country with several branches in SM malls across the Philippines offering, still offering footwear, and so much more, besides that.

SM Supermalls is home to SM’s chain of movie theaters and the mega iMAX theaters, including the first one to open in the country, at the SM MOA. Launched in 2006, the screen at the iMAX theater in SM MOA has a height of 21.955 meters (72.03 ft.), making it the largest cinema screen in the Philippines.

Other than malls, the Sys are likewise into housing and property development. Established in 1996, Prime Holdings’ residential business, and real estate developer SM Development Corporation (SMDC) has properties in, but not limited to key areas across Metro Manila, particularly the Central Business Districts of Makati, Ortigas, Quezon City, Pasay, Taguig and Parañaque.