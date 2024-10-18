SM builds a nation

The Melco Foundation has donated ₱100 million to build classroom structures in 40 public schools around the province.

The donation was made possible by Belle Corp., an affiliate of SM Investments that develops resort destinations and leisure properties.

Forty public schools are expected to benefit from the project, which was started by Belle Corp. in an effort to alleviate the province’s severe classroom shortage.

The Department of Education in Region 12 estimated a bigger gap of 8,257 classrooms, of which reports from September 2023 indicated a critical need for an additional 608 classrooms in South Cotabato.

Belle Corp. president and CEO Armin Santos:

“The entire SM Group firmly believes that education is key to lifting marginalized families out of poverty. Funding these 80 new classrooms — capable of accommodating up to 4,000 students — is a vital step toward addressing this gap. We believe these new facilities will greatly support the educational journey of students and contribute to the overall betterment of their families and communities.”

Public schools in Koronadal City, the provincial capital, and important South Cotabato communities, such as the towns of Polomolok, Tampakan and Tupi, are the sites of the classroom construction.

There will be two classrooms in each building, with a maximum capacity of 100 pupils.

Wheelchair ramps and restrooms situated between classes are two examples of how the new facilities are designed with accessibility in mind.

To improve the learning atmosphere, each room will also have contemporary concave blackboards and ceiling fans.

In public schools in Koronadal City, Tampakan, Tupi and Banga, eight classroom buildings have been finished in time for the start of the academic year.

The first school building to finish construction was the Tupi Central Elementary School — currently being used by over 40 grade three pupils.

The rest of the school buildings are in advanced stages of construction and are expected to open within the current school year.