Scorpions conquer UCAL street dancing

Centro Escolar University (CEU) produced another first in the history of Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PGFlex Season 7 by winning the inaugural street dancing competition — the league’s version of cheerdance — before a huge crowd on Thursday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Scorpions put on a powerful performance, with the synchronization fluidity of transition between movements, quality of footwork, creativity, and dance style, to tally 270.5 points — just enough to beat Lyceum of the Philippine-Batangas by three points.

“We prepared for one month for this winning routine. All we can say is that we really are God’s powerful champions,” CEU coach Vincent Manarang said.

“(It was all) worth it.”

CEU’s win highlighted the simple but meaningful opening ceremony of the fastest growing collegiate league, thanks immensely to host Diliman College which exerted great effort for the traditional “palabas” that had everybody, including newcomers Immaculada Concepcion College-Caloocan and WCC Aeronautics and Technological College, in awe.