Savouge survives Martelli Meats in five

Savouge made a statement in its debut, overcoming a tenacious Martelli Meats squad in a pulsating five-set thriller, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 22-25, 15-8, to kick off its title campaign in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference at the Ynares Sports Arena on Friday.

Pushed to the limit by the tough defending Master Butchers, the Spin Doctors dug deep into their bench to deliver the finishing blow with Louis Gamban coming through with a game-high 18 points built on 16 attacks right in his debut.

His timely contributions, particularly in the deciding set, proved to be the turning point for Savouge, as the Spin Doctors shifted into another gear when it mattered most.

Gamban’s energy sparked the team’s final surge, and with additional help from JD Diwa, who added four clutch points in the decider, Savouge sealed the victory.

“I am happy with the performance but I was still looking for something from the team,” said Sydney Calderon, who also marked his coaching debut for Savouge.

“I always tell the players that we should always be ahead because we are playing in our third conference and our opponent is new.”

“We should be the one that is leading and not the ones playing catch-up,” he added.

Despite the back-and-forth nature of the match, Savouge showcased depth and balance.

Giles Torres, another key figure in their triumph, registered 15 points on eight spikes, five blocks, and two aces, while Diwa anchored the defense with five of the team’s staggering 19-block total.

Neil De Pedro chipped in 10 points, while Hero Austria and Sherwin Caritativo added eight points apiece, underscoring the team’s collective effort.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Savouge.

Martelli Meats, led by captain JM Cordez’s 14-point output, made its intentions clear from the start, stealing the opening set with a combination of precision and power.

Razzel Palisoc contributed 12 points along with seven digs, while Angelo Reyes chipped in 11 points, as the Master Butchers continued to test Savouge’s resolve, particularly in the fourth set, where they managed to force a decider.