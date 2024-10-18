REFLECTIONS OF A FATHER OF THE BRIDE

I can still recall how she used to climb into my arms after a long day, the comfort of her tiny hands wrapped around mine. Over the years, those hands grew stronger, more independent, but they never stopped needing the assurance of family.

From the moment I saw Janssen’s face light up when he first laid eyes on Janela as she entered the church, I knew in my heart that she had found someone who would cherish her just as I had all these years.

Walking her down the aisle was a surreal experience. My daughter’s arm linked with mine, we moved in step — a father’s last formal duty before handing over the mantle of protector to her new husband. It took, I think, about 10 seconds before I was able to let go of my daughter’s hand and give it to Janssen.

The weight of the moment wasn’t lost on me — this wasn’t just a symbolic walk; it was the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. I stole glances at Janela — her calm radiance, her determination — and suddenly, I felt a deep sense of peace. She was ready for this. I, on the other hand, wasn’t so sure I was, but seeing the joy in her eyes made it easier.

As they exchanged rings, I couldn’t help but think about the weight of the promises they were making — not just to love each other, but to stand by one another through life’s inevitable challenges.

During the reception, I had the opportunity to deliver my speech. It was perhaps the most challenging yet rewarding task I’ve ever had. How do you condense a lifetime of memories, lessons and love into a few minutes? In my case, I took a heartfelt approach. My speech went something like this:

“My dearest daughter, my beautiful bride, my precious Janela: