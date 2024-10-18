REFLECTIONS OF A FATHER OF THE BRIDE

On the afternoon of 12 October, Saint Andrew’s Church in Bel-Air, Makati, radiated with the warmth of a gathering that was as much about family as it was about love. It was the day my elder daughter, Janela Assumpta Limpin Angeles, married her college sweetheart, Janssen Co, and I found myself standing at a crossroads of emotion -- simultaneously proud, nostalgic and reflective.
As I watched Janela prepare for the ceremony, it hit me that a wedding day is as monumental for a father as it is for the bride. No matter how many times you try to play it cool, imagining this moment over the years, nothing prepares you for that first glimpse of your daughter in her wedding dress. In that instant, Janela wasn’t just my little girl anymore -- she was a woman ready to embark on a new life. And that realization, though beautiful, was bittersweet.
I remember when Janela was just a child, her eyes full of curiosity and mischief, her world small yet bursting with possibilities. From the moment she learned to walk, to her first day at school, to every heartache and triumph along the way, it has always been a father’s instinct to protect and to guide.
I can still recall how she used to climb into my arms after a long day, the comfort of her tiny hands wrapped around mine. Over the years, those hands grew stronger, more independent, but they never stopped needing the assurance of family.
From the moment I saw Janssen’s face light up when he first laid eyes on Janela as she entered the church, I knew in my heart that she had found someone who would cherish her just as I had all these years.
Walking her down the aisle was a surreal experience. My daughter’s arm linked with mine, we moved in step — a father’s last formal duty before handing over the mantle of protector to her new husband. It took, I think, about 10 seconds before I was able to let go of my daughter’s hand and give it to Janssen.
The weight of the moment wasn’t lost on me — this wasn’t just a symbolic walk; it was the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. I stole glances at Janela — her calm radiance, her determination — and suddenly, I felt a deep sense of peace. She was ready for this. I, on the other hand, wasn’t so sure I was, but seeing the joy in her eyes made it easier.
As they exchanged rings, I couldn’t help but think about the weight of the promises they were making — not just to love each other, but to stand by one another through life’s inevitable challenges.
During the reception, I had the opportunity to deliver my speech. It was perhaps the most challenging yet rewarding task I’ve ever had. How do you condense a lifetime of memories, lessons and love into a few minutes? In my case, I took a heartfelt approach. My speech went something like this:
“My dearest daughter, my beautiful bride, my precious Janela:
Today, as I stand here, witnessing you embark on this new chapter, a wave of emotions washes over me -- a symphony of pride, joy and a touch of melancholy. It seems like just yesterday you were a tiny girl, giggling as I tossed you in the air, your laughter echoing through our home. Now, here you stand, a woman of grace and strength, ready to begin your own family, your own journey.
“Time, they say, flies when you’re having fun, and it certainly has flown for me. I’ve watched you grow from a curious child, exploring the world with wide, innocent eyes, to a young woman navigating life’s complexities with wisdom beyond your years. I’ve seen you stumble, I’ve seen you rise and I’ve seen you bloom into the extraordinary woman you are today.
“Janela, you’ve always been a light in my life, a beacon of warmth and love. Your laughter has chased away my darkest clouds and your smile has brightened my gloomiest days. You’ve taught me the true meaning of unconditional love, the power of forgiveness and the importance of living life to the fullest.
“As your father, I’ve always strived to be your rock, your confidant, your protector. I’ve tried to guide you, to offer advice, to shield you from the storms of life. But today, I realize that my role is changing. You are no longer just my little girl. You are a woman, a wife and, soon, perhaps, a mother.
“And while a part of me wants to hold onto you, to keep you safe within my embrace, another part of me knows that this is your time to fly. You have wings, Janela -- strong and beautiful wings -- ready to carry you to new heights. You have found your soulmate, your partner in life, the one who will stand by your side through thick and thin, sharing your dreams and facing your fears.
“To my son-in-law, Janssen, welcome to our family. I see the love in your eyes, the tenderness in your touch and the respect you hold for my daughter. You are a good man, a kind man, and I am grateful that you have come into our lives. I know that together, you will build a life filled with love, laughter and adventure.
“Janela, as you embark on this new journey, remember the lessons we’ve learned together. Remember the importance of communication, compromise and forgiveness. Remember to laugh often, dream big and never stop growing. Remember that you are loved, cherished and supported by your family, your friends and all of us who stand here today.
“And most importantly, remember that you are strong, you are capable and you are loved. You are a beautiful soul, Janela, and the world is a brighter place because of you.
“Today, we celebrate not just your union but the beginning of a new chapter in your life -- a chapter filled with promise, hope and love. May your journey be filled with joy, laughter and the unwavering support of the one you love.
“Congratulations, my daughter, my bride. I love you.”
As the night wore on and the celebration turned from formal to festive, I had a moment to reflect on what it truly means to be the father of the bride. It’s a mixture of joy, pride and a tinge of sadness for the passing of time. But more than anything, it’s the overwhelming realization that life, like love, is about transitions -- each one more significant than the last.
And so, as I watched Janela and Janssen dance for the first time as husband and wife, I smiled. My little girl was now someone’s partner, and though her life was taking a new direction, she would always be my daughter.
That will never change.