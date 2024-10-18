PWS Pampanga expands waste services to Bulacan

Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Pampanga’s innovative waste disposal approach continues to attract more customers in Central Luzon, having recently extended its services to municipalities in Bulacan.

The municipalities of San Ildefonso, Bocaue, Pulilan, and Sta. Maria have chosen PWS’s state-of-the-art facility in Porac for their waste disposal needs, reinforcing their commitment to responsible waste management and environmental sustainability.

“PWS Pampanga continues to widen its coverage in the region as more customers recognize the value of our sustainable waste management solutions,” said PWS Pampanga President Cara Peralta. “Their decision to partner with us reflects a strong alignment of our sustainability goals and a shared vision for responsible waste disposal.”

On 6 October, 2024, PWS Pampanga began collecting residual waste in the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone as the exclusive service provider recognized by the Clark Development Corporation.

The Porac facility, capable of processing up to 5,000 tons of solid waste daily, uses advanced technology to enhance resource recovery and aims to reduce landfilled waste by 20 percent or more. Its location enables PWS Pampanga to efficiently serve the waste management needs of both businesses and local governments across Central and Northern Luzon.

“PWS’s innovative practices are transforming traditional waste management methods into more responsible solutions. Partnerships with our clients not only streamlines waste disposal but also highlights a collective commitment to environmental responsibility within the region,” Peralta said.