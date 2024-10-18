Putting premium on affordability, sustainability and resilience of homes and communities: DHSUD marks National Shelter Month ‘24

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) launched this year’s National Shelter Month (NSM) by emphasizing President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.’s initiative to advance the housing and urban renewal goals of his administration.

The NSM 2024 celebration featured an array of activities and programs that were designed to further enhance Filipinos’ understanding of the national government’s HSUD programs and projects such as the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, the Plan and Do (PLANADO) Program and the Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli (PBBM) project – all of which promote resiliency and sustainability.

With the theme “Matibay na Tahanan, Matatag na Komunidad Para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” the celebration reinforced the DHSUD’s commitment to provide affordable, decent and sustainable shelters, particularly benefiting informal settler families and low-income households.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar in his celebratory message noted that this year’s NSM theme embodied the DHSUD’s “efforts to provide safe and decent yet affordable shelters to Filipino families, especially the poorest of the poor, in sustainable and progressive communities.”

He stressed that the DHSUD strives to wisely and inclusively promote a brand of urban renewal that puts premium on addressing the pressing issues in the housing and urban development sector, while prioritizing sustainable development that values and balances economic and cultural development alongside environmental stewardship.

Hence, throughout October, the Housing agency’s central and regional offices, along with the key shelter agencies (KSAs), hosted a series of events that engaged stakeholders in the HSUD sector. These included caravans, forums and learning sessions aimed at educating both the DHSUD team and the public about the many aspects and benefits of the 4PH Program, PLANADO and the PBBM project.