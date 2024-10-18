PSC strives to improve athletes’ living spaces

At the heart of Manila, the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) stands to serve not just as a competition venue but also as a gateway to the dreams of countless Filipino athletes.

Built in 1927 for the Far Eastern Championship Games in 1934, the RMSC stood the test of time, overcoming some of the greatest natural and man-made calamities in Philippine history such as World War II and countless earthquakes and storms.

Beneath the old grandstands, the national athletes live and train in adjoining dormitories that serve as both a sanctuary and a crucible for the future of Philippine sports.

While steeped in history, however, the living conditions are far less glamorous than one might expect for those representing the country in the international arena.

Last September, a groundbreaking ceremony was held as a new and improved dormitory will be built from the site of the former boxing gym.

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Nesthy Petecio said she is happy for the next generation of athletes who will be using the new rooms in the future.

“I am very excited for the young athletes who are aiming to get to the Olympics. They are very lucky that they will experience a beautiful place like this,” Petecio, one of the country’s most prized athletes, said.

“That’s the feeling I got when you had our parents give us new stuff. I want to boast to everybody that we have this new gym.”