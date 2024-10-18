PSC strives to improve athletes’ living spaces

At the heart of Manila, the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) stands to serve not just as a competition venue but also as a gateway to the dreams of countless Filipino athletes.
Built in 1927 for the Far Eastern Championship Games in 1934, the RMSC stood the test of time, overcoming some of the greatest natural and man-made calamities in Philippine history such as World War II and countless earthquakes and storms.
Beneath the old grandstands, the national athletes live and train in adjoining dormitories that serve as both a sanctuary and a crucible for the future of Philippine sports.
While steeped in history, however, the living conditions are far less glamorous than one might expect for those representing the country in the international arena.
Last September, a groundbreaking ceremony was held as a new and improved dormitory will be built from the site of the former boxing gym.
Paris Olympics bronze medalist Nesthy Petecio said she is happy for the next generation of athletes who will be using the new rooms in the future.
“I am very excited for the young athletes who are aiming to get to the Olympics. They are very lucky that they will experience a beautiful place like this,” Petecio, one of the country’s most prized athletes, said.
“That’s the feeling I got when you had our parents give us new stuff. I want to boast to everybody that we have this new gym.”
While construction of the living quarters in RMSC is ongoing, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann said athletes, especially in boxing and pencak silat, can use the Philsports Complex as their second home for the meantime.
“They do have a facility in Baguio so they will stay there and if they need to come back to Manila before an event, we have to find a place for them in Rizal Memorial or Philsports,” Bachmann said. “Same goes for pencak silat. They are practicing outside and PSC is accommodating the venue rental.”
Being the head of an institution guiding Philippine sports, Bachmann knows that the right kind of housing plays a very crucially important role in the performance and morale of an athlete.
The setting of athletes in Teacher’s Village in Baguio City presents a different perspective in many ways.
The dormitory, the cooler climate, and the serene atmosphere have turned it into the favorite haven of most athletes.
In some latest efforts, the PSC started to put budget money for renovation and maintenance, but only on a gradual scale.
Officials hope that a better potential for athlete-friendly house lots will be met through the engagement of local government units and private partners.
As developments take place, teamwork among athletes remains strongly evident within the dormitories, fostering relations beyond the playing field.
The inadequacies can be huge challenges, but the unity among Filipino athletes remains a shining hope in the venue, especially in the RMSC, Philsports, and Teacher’s Village.
Dormitories in the battleground for Philippine sports are more than just shelters; they are signs of ambition as well as resilience.
These athletes cling on to the hope that with the support of the PSC, the government, and every sector, they will one day make their living spaces reflective of what their spirit is all about: Strong, vibrant, and worthy of champions.