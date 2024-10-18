Primehomes targets to complete 3,000 condo units in 2026

The management of Primehomes Real Estate Development Inc. is geared toward completing its dream to build almost 3,000 condominium units to house more than 10,000 families in three years’ time.
During the Topping Off Ceremony of the P4 billion worth Primehomes Dahlia and Albizia Towers in Capitol Hills, Diliman, Quezon City last week, the company announced the completion of the edifices’ structural foundations after their plan was finalized in 2022.
To date, Primehomes Phase 1 now houses 1,000 homeowners, relishing the nature-rich community in the middle of Metro Manila, an achievement attesting that Primehomes has indeed created its place in the real estate market through its hard work, determination and passion to achieve excellence.
Almost sold
Meanwhile, Primehomes president Lemuel Dionisio reported that the Primehomes Dahlia and Albizia Towers are almost 90 percent sold, extolling the Primehomes Sales Groups for delivering P1.5 billion in sales in 2022.
“And to sustain market demand, we launch Buildings 7 and 8, a mix of residential and commercial development along Capitol Hills. We will also have the groundbreaking of Building 6, and 7, and 8 by the third quarter and fourth quarters of 2023, respectively,” Dionisio said.
By that time, Dionisio noted that the company is gearing to complete the Capitol Hills project at 72 percent, “aligned to its commitment to finish the whole development in the next five years.”
Likewise, Dionisio aired accolades for the significant contribution of the whole team for reaching a milestone for completing the project ahead of schedule.
“From the groundbreaking ceremony we celebrated in October 2021, we are finally on top. In spite of the pandemic, we have chosen the positive aspects and opportunities from it. These two buildings are the products of the resiliency, optimism, hard work, and dedication of everyone. We have risen to reach remarkable milestones and achievements like this,” Dionisio said.
Turnover
In a separate interview, Maria Christine Javillonar, Corporate Sales head at Primehomes, said the company is targeting to turn over the lower floors of Dahlia and Albizia by the third quarter of 2023, while the mid and higher floors are expected to be transferred to future residents by the first quarter of 2024.
“Dahlia towers has 144 units, while Albizia has 180, or 324 units in total. We are talking here of 70 percent for the greenery open space, while the remaining 30 percent is for the residential, as we practice sustainable living,” Javillonar told the Daily Tribune.
More than an advocate of green architecture and responsible design, Primehomes aims to change the way they build by developing city blocks and urban landscapes into an eco-friendly yet multifunctional community, where people can envision possibilities and explore opportunities.
Moreover, Javillonar said the deliverables for Dahlia and Albizia are already upgraded compared to those that are used for Phase 1.
Future developments for Primehomes, according to Javillonar, include Towers 6, which is purely residential and Towers 7 & 8, which is a combined residential and commercial structure.
Units vary from studio-type units that are 29 to 33 square meters wide; with one bedroom at 43 to 28 square meters, while the two-bedroom units are ranging from 50 to 60 square meters, priced at P180,000 to P200,000 per square meter, higher than the previous Phase 1.
“The look and deliverables will be totally different from the previous phase. In terms of the target market, the Phase 2 towers target Class AB and overseas Filipino workers since we have established an international sales group to focus on the international market,” she said.
Primehomes Real Estate Development, Inc. has been active in the local business sector as a comprehensive real estate development enterprise, having been awarded several multi-billion-peso landmark projects in very prime locations that are set to shape the future of our nation towards growth, progress, and sustainability.
With its pool of passionate and talented workforce, Primehomes has consistently lived up to its tradition of excellence making the company among the formidable players in the local realty development industry.