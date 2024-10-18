Primehomes targets to complete 3,000 condo units in 2026

The management of Primehomes Real Estate Development Inc. is geared toward completing its dream to build almost 3,000 condominium units to house more than 10,000 families in three years’ time.

During the Topping Off Ceremony of the P4 billion worth Primehomes Dahlia and Albizia Towers in Capitol Hills, Diliman, Quezon City last week, the company announced the completion of the edifices’ structural foundations after their plan was finalized in 2022.

To date, Primehomes Phase 1 now houses 1,000 homeowners, relishing the nature-rich community in the middle of Metro Manila, an achievement attesting that Primehomes has indeed created its place in the real estate market through its hard work, determination and passion to achieve excellence.