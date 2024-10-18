PEZA, PNOC to explore self-generating industrial park

To further strengthen the energy sector, particularly in the field of renewable energy, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly explore the development of a Self-Generating Industrial Park (SGIP).

Earlier, state-run PNOC disclosed that they are in talks with Pertamina, the national energy company of Indonesia, and global energy group Petronas of Malaysia, to support its planned SGIP in Tawi-Tawi and Dinagat Islands. The SGIP is envisioned to form an innovative industrial park powered by a microgrid combining liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy sources such as solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

The MOU was signed by PNOC President and CEO Oliver B. Butalid and PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga on 14 October.

As part of the agreement, PEZA will provide crucial information, conduct studies, and offer logistical support to evaluate the feasibility of developing the SGIP. Additionally, PEZA will collaborate with PNOC on a range of energy initiatives, including the installation of solar PV rooftops on government buildings, retail electricity supply projects, the promotion of clean and renewable energy technologies, small-scale natural gas initiatives for local communities, and the development of oil and gas depots and storage facilities. The partnership remains open to further energy-related ventures as opportunities arise.

The primary objective of the MOU is to foster cooperation between PNOC and PEZA in advancing energy projects while exploring broader opportunities for collaboration.

The two organizations committed to coordinating their efforts in energy resource development, conducting scoping activities, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, and promoting energy programs within PEZA zones.

Butalid expressed, "In previous agreements, we concentrated on solar rooftops as the initial deliverable of our collaboration. Today, we are excited to formalize a broader partnership with PEZA as a strategic ally. We aim to address energy challenges in off-grid islands through Self-Generating Industrial Parks, offering not just solar rooftops for new buildings but also sustainable, long-term energy solutions."

PEZA, the government agency responsible for operating, administering, and developing economic zones, shares PNOC’s vision of sustainable energy development. Together, they seek to promote investment, stimulate regional growth, and revolutionize industrial development across the Philippines.

"A common resolve has emerged to develop embedded energy resources, promoting clean and green production as well as ensuring energy sufficiency through an agency-to-agency collaboration aimed at deploying energy facilities in the ecozones throughout the country. This is all for our pursuit of attracting energy-intensive and green investments such as those in the semiconductor and EV manufacturing industry, which are seen as the most promising, strategic, and high-impact sectors across ASEAN," said DG Panga.

Moreover, the MOU mandates the two agencies to leverage their expertise and resources to achieve the MOU’s objectives. This landmark agreement represents a pivotal step in their shared mission to drive energy innovation and transform the industrial landscape of the Philippines.