PBBM’s Pambansang Pabahay: Bridging the Housing Gap

The Philippines faces a persistent housing crisis, with millions of Filipinos living in substandard homes or informal settlements, and an ever-growing housing backlog.
The government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has made addressing this issue one of its key priorities through various programs aimed at providing affordable housing to the marginalized.
One standout initiative is the “Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program,” spearheaded by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), designed to give underprivileged Filipinos a roof over their heads just in time for Christmas.
Housing gap in the Philippines
The housing backlog in the Philippines has been a long-standing challenge, growing as urbanization and population growth outpace housing development. According to government data, the country’s housing deficit is projected to reach 6.8 million units by 2025 if no serious interventions are implemented. This deficit is largely no serious interventions are implemented. This deficit is largely driven by the inability of low-income families to access affordable housing, particularly in urban areas where the cost of land and construction has skyrocketed.
For decades, the lack of affordable housing options has pushed many Filipinos into informal settlements, particularly in metro areas like Manila, Cebu and Davao. These makeshift communities are often unsafe, lacking basic infrastructure such as clean water, sanitation, and electricity, leaving residents vulnerable to natural disasters, disease, and eviction.
Recognizing this alarming situation, the government has made housing a cornerstone of its social services agenda, with DHSUD taking the lead in implementing programs to meet this urgent need.
Pamaskong Pabahay Project: A gift of hope
Launched in 2023, the Pamaskong Pabahay Project was conceived as a response to the housing crisis, particularly during the Christmas season when the spirit of giving resonates deeply with Filipinos. The project aims to provide decent, affordable housing to marginalized families across the country, particularly those who are vulnerable or displaced.
The Pamaskong Pabahay Project works in tandem with DHSUD’s broader housing program and involves close collaboration with local government units (LGUs), private developers, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The goal is to deliver not just homes but also communities that offer access to livelihood opportunities, education, healthcare and other essential services. By doing so, the program aspires to not only address the physical need for shelter but also improve the overall quality of life for the beneficiaries.
Key program features
The “Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program” focuses on the following key aspects:
Affordable housing: One of the core tenets of the program is to ensure that the homes provided are affordable for low-income families. This is achieved through a combination of government subsidies, low-interest financing options, and partnerships with private developers who agree to lower construction costs in exchange for government incentives.
Community building: Beyond just providing housing, the project emphasizes the creation of sustainable communities. This means that each housing development includes not only residential units but also schools, healthcare facilities and markets to ensure that residents have access to basic services. Public transport systems are also integrated to ensure mobility for those who need to travel to work or school.
Disaster-Resilient Housing: Given the Philippines’ vulnerability to natural disasters such as typhoons, earthquakes and flooding, the houses constructed under the “Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program” are designed to be disaster-resilient. This includes the use of stronger building materials and careful consideration of flood-prone or geologically unstable areas.
Inclusive targeting: The project is aimed at low-income families, informal settlers, and those displaced by natural disasters or government infrastructure projects. A particular focus is placed on vulnerable groups such as single parents, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.
The impact so far
While the “Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program” is still in its early stages, the DHSUD has already made strides in identifying key areas where the housing need is most urgent and rolling out construction efforts. In Metro Manila, where the housing backlog is most pronounced, several housing sites have been identified, and the government is working closely with local government units to expedite land acquisition and permitting processes.
Moreover, in disaster-prone regions like Eastern Visayas and Mindanao, where many families were displaced by typhoons and conflicts, the program has fast-tracked the construction of temporary and permanent housing units. Thousands of families have already benefited from the program, receiving not just houses but a renewed sense of security and dignity.
Challenges and the road ahead
Despite its successes, the “Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program” still faces several challenges. Land acquisition, especially in densely populated urban areas, remains a significant hurdle. The cost of land continues to rise, making it difficult for the government to acquire suitable sites for housing developments.
Additionally, while the government is providing subsidies and low-interest loans, financing remains a challenge for many low-income families who struggle to meet the minimum requirements for homeownership.
Another challenge is the need for greater coordination between national government agencies, LGUs and private developers to ensure the timely delivery of projects. Red tape and bureaucratic inefficiencies can delay housing construction, which can be critical for families who are in urgent need of shelter.
While challenges remain, the government’s commitment to closing the housing gap under President Marcos Jr.’s administration signals a promising future for the country’s housing sector. As the program continues to evolve, it has the potential to leave a lasting legacy in the fight against housing insecurity.