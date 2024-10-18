PBBM’s Pambansang Pabahay: Bridging the Housing Gap

The Philippines faces a persistent housing crisis, with millions of Filipinos living in substandard homes or informal settlements, and an ever-growing housing backlog.

The government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has made addressing this issue one of its key priorities through various programs aimed at providing affordable housing to the marginalized.

One standout initiative is the “Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program,” spearheaded by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), designed to give underprivileged Filipinos a roof over their heads just in time for Christmas.

Housing gap in the Philippines

The housing backlog in the Philippines has been a long-standing challenge, growing as urbanization and population growth outpace housing development. According to government data, the country's housing deficit is projected to reach 6.8 million units by 2025 if no serious interventions are implemented. This deficit is largely driven by the inability of low-income families to access affordable housing, particularly in urban areas where the cost of land and construction has skyrocketed.

For decades, the lack of affordable housing options has pushed many Filipinos into informal settlements, particularly in metro areas like Manila, Cebu and Davao. These makeshift communities are often unsafe, lacking basic infrastructure such as clean water, sanitation, and electricity, leaving residents vulnerable to natural disasters, disease, and eviction.

Recognizing this alarming situation, the government has made housing a cornerstone of its social services agenda, with DHSUD taking the lead in implementing programs to meet this urgent need.