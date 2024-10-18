Palace mum on Sara threat to exhume Marcos Sr.

Vice President Sara Duterte warned Friday she would personally exhume the body of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani unless the government stopped its purported political persecution of her.

In a press conference, Duterte reminded the Marcoses that it was her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who allowed the late Marcos Sr.’s interment at the heroes cemetery in Taguig City.

She said she did not just harbor thoughts of exhuming the body of the Marcos patriarch but also of throwing it into the sea.

“I don’t know but one time, I told Senator Imee [Marcos] that ‘if you don’t stop, I will dig him up and throw him in the West Philippine Sea,’” Duterte said. “I don’t think she (Imee) replied, but you know her, she’s straightforward.”

A high-ranking official of the Marcos administration castigated the Vice President and dared her to make good her threat, but he was prevailed upon by Malacañang not to honor Duterte’s tirade with a reply.

It may be recalled that in 2016, then President Duterte bucked political and national sentiment and allowed the remains of Marcos Sr. to be interred at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. He said Marcos Sr. deserved to be buried there due to his status as a former president and soldier.

The cemetery is reserved for Filipino heroes who had rendered exceptional service to the nation. Critics argued that Marcos did not meet the criteria to be considered a hero due to his authoritarian rule.

‘Road to hell’

Vice President Duterte also criticized President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. directly, saying he doesn’t know how to run a country.

“It’s not my fault that we’re on this road to hell. It’s not my fault that the one in power doesn’t know how to be president. If you know you have shortcomings, you should speed up what you’re doing to catch up; you can’t just sit there,” Duterte said in Filipino.

“Is that my fault? Then people say it’s your fault because you didn’t run. You should have been president, not him.” But Duterte emphasized that she had no regrets about teaming up with Marcos and running for vice president.

“I’m sure there’s a reason God placed me in this seat under that seal. Maybe it’s also for him [BBM] or for the country. I don’t know what God’s reason is,” she said.

When asked if she only felt compelled to run for vice president, she responded, “Not really, because my decision-making was very rational regarding my run for vice president.”

Duterte recalled that she was encouraged by Imee Marcos to run for vice president and join the party to defeat former vice president Leni Robredo. “Of course, they used me to win,” she said.

She said she resigned from her Cabinet post because she was no longer happy with the administration.

“You should ask the President what his platform is, but my platform is very clear: the continuity of the ‘Build, Build, Build’ program, peaceful living, education, and jobs,” Duterte said.

The Vice President said she couldn’t even recall President Marcos’ platform or what he could do for the country.

“He didn’t say what he would do about food security; he didn’t say what he would do about inflation. I don’t even remember him discussing how he would address the country’s problems,” she said.

Political persecution

While the Palace refused to comment on Duterte’s tirade, the “Young Guns” in the House of Representatives deemed her remarks “disgusting” and “pure desperation.”

“This isn’t just political banter — it’s a blatant act of desecration. In our culture, we honor the dead. To use them as pawns in a political game is disgusting,” House Assistant Majority Leader Zia Adiong said.

“This is pure desperation. Instead of facing the allegations head-on, VP Duterte resorts to vile threats,” 1-Rider Rep. Ramon Gutierrez averred. “It’s a clear attempt to divert attention, but no amount of disrespect will cover up her mismanagement.”

In the 2022 elections, now President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte ran as the UniTeam, winning via landslide. Marcos would appoint Duterte education secretary, but she resigned from the post this year.

The Vice President claimed she was being politically persecuted by the Marcos administration through its allies in the House of Representatives, who are currently looking into both of her offices’ utilization of confidential funds.

Both the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) went through hundreds of millions of pesos in confidential funds under Duterte.

‘Unnecessary inquiry’

In a press statement, the OVP maintained that the inquiry by the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability on the use by the Vice President of confidential funds was “unnecessary” and was not in aid of legislation.

The OVP said the privilege speech of Rep. Rolando Valeriano and the manifestation by Rep. Gerville Luistro “both lacked clear legislative objectives or contemplated legislation that is expected as an outcome of the deliberations.”

The OVP said the House inquiry could not ensure that the discussions would be germane to the subject matter from the time of its referral and the start of deliberations.

“With due respect to the honorable members of the committee, the OVP believes that, in accordance with jurisprudence, the invited resource persons are under no compulsion to attend. Be that as it may, OVP officials and personnel have submitted their replies to the committee’s invitation,” it added.

The OVP said that Vice President Duterte attended the inquiry conducted by the panel on 18 September following an invitation from the House panel. She would later decline succeeding invitations. Other DepEd officials have also declined to appear at the House.

“The OVP is cautious about discussing matters that are already pending before the Supreme Court, as the agency may violate the rule on sub judice, which restricts comments and disclosures pertaining to judicial proceedings,” the OVP said.