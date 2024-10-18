P27.9B DoH resiliency project approved

The Department of Health (DoH) announced Friday it had received approval from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) for two major health sector initiatives.

On 16 October, NEDA greenlighted the Health System Resilience Project (HSRP) and a one-year extension of the implementation period for the USAID Development Objective Grant Agreement for Improved Health for Underserved Filipinos.

The HSRP is a five-year initiative aimed at improving health services and enhancing the country’s ability to respond to health emergencies.

“This project supports the country’s goal of improving healthcare through the 8-Point Action Agenda, which includes making healthcare accessible to all, leveraging technology for faster services, and protecting against pandemics,” the DoH said.

With a budget of P27.9 billion, the HSRP will focus on building climate-resilient provincial health systems, strengthening health emergency response systems, and advancing digital health transformation. The project is set to start in 2025 and conclude in 2029.