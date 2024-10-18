‘Oplan Undas’: No day off, no absent for MMDA enforcers

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will deploy a total of 1,257 personnel during “Oplan Undas” 2024 to make sure the flow of traffic and people that will troop to different cemeteries in Metro Manila will be safe and sound.

All traffic personnel are not permitted to take a day off or even be absent because their presence is needed starting 27 to 31 October up to 4 November.

MMDA chairperson Atty. Roman Artes said 30 deployable cameras will be set up in the five critical cemeteries in the metropolis — namely Manila and South Cemeteries, Bagbag Public Cemetery, Loyola Memorial Park Marikina and San Juan Public Cemeteries.

All the 17 local government units were urged to cooperate with the plan for a safe and sound observance of Undas as help desks will be set up so complaints and queries will be addressed properly.

The police are also deploying their personnel to different LGUs to assist the personnel of the MMDA.

Artes said all they want is for the roads going to different cemeteries to be free of obstructions, adding that they will be fielding tow trucks to remove vehicles that would affect the flow of vehicles and the people who will visit their departed loved ones.

“Roads leading to the cemeteries should be open and we will ensure that. Also, we will deploy cameras to the areas that are expected to have many people since it can send messages to our command center,” Artes said.

Deadly weapons, liquor and other gadgets that can disrupt the situation in the cemeteries are banned. Police personnel will monitor the situation to make sure no untoward incident will happen.

Emergency personnel are also on standby near the areas to assist those who need their help.

Meanwhile, the local government of Muntinlupa has issued reminders to its citizens to ensure a peaceful commemoration and orderly visits to its public cemetery on All Souls’ Day.