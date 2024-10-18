No way living without a roof over one’s head

Metro Manila, the Philippines’ center of business and government, is home to over 13 million residents but is facing a growing challenge with homelessness.

Rita Alborto, 39, a native of Mt. Province, moved to Manila in 2009 at her sister’s urging and in search of better opportunities. She ended up living atop a river in Tenejeros, Malabon City.

“We were able to acquire the space by buying the right to occupy it,” she told DAILY TRIBUNE in the vernacular.

Tending to her family of five, with her husband working as a delivery man, they struggled daily with the threat of flooding from the river during heavy rains and typhoons.

“It was truly a hard life,” she said, until the local government relocated families living in danger zones. After nine years of waiting, they were resettled to Barangay Pangulo, also in Malabon.

“We moved here last year (2023). It’s a totally different environment. We were relocated without having to pay anything. Everything was free — the electricity and water were ready,” Rita said, referring to the 24-square-meter government housing unit they received, for which they pay a low monthly amortization.

“We are very happy and thankful to all the people who made this happen for us. My daughter, who already has a child, lives beside our unit,” she added.

Rita’s dream of owning a house in the metropolis is now fulfilled. Her current goal is to save money for a family visit to their hometown in Mt. Province.

Given the numerous job opportunities in the metro, it’s no surprise that residents from nearby provinces and remote areas travel to the capital in search of work. However, only some are fortunate enough to find it.

One such individual is Patrick, a 60-year-old man living in Liwasang Bonifacio, directly across from the burned Manila Central Post Office. Unlike other homeless individuals, Patrick has a house he can go to, but he chooses to live on the cold and dangerous streets of Manila.

“I don’t have any livelihood in Montalban. Here in Manila I’m used to this lifestyle, and I have work here,” he said in Filipino.

Beside him was a small cart containing snacks, water and coffee.

“On a good day, I can earn about P3,000, but it’s not always like that,” Patrick said, explaining that he sells his goods at the newly opened Pasig River Esplanade, just a few meters from his “street home.”

Peace of mind

Though he prefers the street life, Patrick admitted that waking up in a decent house would be enticing, offering peace of mind and security.

“I would still accept it; why not? It would be wonderful to have my own home,” he said, noting that living alone makes it easier to manage household bills. However, living on the streets is perilous; he has been robbed four times since moving to Manila.

“I have lost several phones. Sometimes, when I left them for just a moment they disappeared, or people took them while I was sleeping,” he recounted.

Joselito and his family share a similar experience, living under a footbridge along España Boulevard. The 54-year-old man said they lost their home in Sta. Cruz near the Manila City Jail in a fire.

Since then, they have lived on the streets, constantly relocating whenever social workers or police approach them. Joselito said they sought aid from the local government after the fire but they received no assistance.

“If we were given a house, it would help us a lot, especially my wife who has a mental condition, and my grandchildren for their safety,” he said.

Patrick and Joselito’s families are among nearly 4.5 million homeless Filipinos facing dangerous and harsh conditions on the streets. Their stories highlight the poverty and job disparity between urban and rural areas, contributing to the influx of street dwellers in the city.

Recently, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) expanded its housing projects in Mindanao to provide sustainable homes for Filipinos, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

The 4PH program aims to address the severe housing crisis in the country by providing affordable housing to millions of Filipinos.

As part of the initiative, the government has committed to construct one million housing units each year until 2028, targeting low-income families, informal settlers and those affected by natural disasters.

As of today, the program has made significant strides in various regions, particularly in areas with high populations of homeless individuals.

The government has partnered with local government units and private developers to expedite the construction process, utilizing a mix of funding sources, including public-private partnerships.

Additionally, the program emphasizes not just housing construction but also the provision of essential services like electricity, water, and community facilities.