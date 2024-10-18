NHMFC made ripples via BERDE program

State firm National Home Mortgage Finance Corp. (NHMFC) has made waves in the global housing finance landscape with its innovative Berde program.

This initiative, designed to promote sustainable living through housing finance, was highlighted by NHMFC vice president Maria Luisa Favila at the recent 32nd International Union for Housing Finance (IUHF) World Congress.

BERDE, which stands for “Building Eligible Resilient Dwelling for Everyone,” is a liquidity facility that encourages the adoption of eco-friendly materials, water-saving technologies, and sustainable building practices. By minimizing the carbon footprint of new housing projects, BERDE paves the way for a greener real estate and construction sector.