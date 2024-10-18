Natural ways to ensure hormone balance

For ages, many have long pursued the mythical Fountain of Youth, from the long-lost island of Atlantis to the healing waters of Florida. But have you ever-stopped to wonder that it may not be a place – rather, the secrets to longevity? And might this not include a special frame of mind or specific outlook on life that truly matters?
My theory is this, the secrets revealed to living well is to do exactly that – live the right way. So here is some expert advice of physicians and fitness gurus. You may find it interesting enough to apply to your life.
For women
1. Consume omega-rich foods that support estrogen and progesterone production. Natural sources : wild-caught salmon, sardines, mackerel, black beans, kidney beans, spinach, chia seeds, flaxseeds and walnuts.
2. Gut health is vital. Increase probiotics for better gut health. This regulates hormone production.
3. Vitamin D is essential for estrogen and progesterone balance. Get more morning sun. Or, consider supplementation.
4. Consume more healthy fats like avocado, nuts and seeds.
5. Exercise regularly. Consistent physical activity is essential.
6. Sleep early. Have seven to eight hours of quality sleep.
7. Reduce stress through mind-body exercises like yoga, mindful breathing in order to control cortisol, the stress hormone.
8. Take adaptogenic herbs like: Aashwagandha, Rhodiola and Maca. They help improve estrogen and control cortisol.
9. Take enough fiber for better estrogen metabolism.
10. Meditate to bring down stress levels.
For men
1. Take zinc-rich foods (like pumpkin/sunflower seeds, chickpeas, cashews, kidney beans, spinach, oysters, chicken thighs, grass-fed beef, crustaceans) for good testosterone levels.
2. Vitamin D supports testosterone regulation.
3. Healthy fats like seeds and nuts help hormone production.
4. Omega 3 fatty acids improve testosterone production.
5. Excessive alcohol and sugar consumption limits testosterone production..
6. Resistance training is best to ensure healthy hormone levels.
7. Sleep seven to eight hours daily.
8. Take Magnesium-rich foods to improve testosterone production.
9. Ashwagandha balances cortisol levels.
10. Meditate regularly. This brings down stress.
For everyone
* Always stay hydrated.
* Consult an endocrinologist to determine and manage your hormone levels.
Healthy drink: Pineapple and Kale
Place in a juicer chopped kale and pineapples.
Drink up.
Beauty Regimen for softer skin:
Shred one cup of carrots. Mix two teaspoons of olive oil. Add one teaspoon of sugar. Scrub your face and body. Rinse and shower.
Affirmation: “Today is a new day filled with hope.”
Love and Light.