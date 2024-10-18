More than developer, green community builder

As a leading player in the Philippine property scene, Primehomes Real Estate Development, Inc. (Primehomes) has committed to driving the nation’s urban growth, progress and sustainability, undertaking several multi-billion-peso landmark projects in prime locations across the country.

Beyond promoting green architecture and responsible design, Primehomes seeks to redefine urban development by transforming city blocks and landscapes into communities that are both multifaceted and eco-friendly.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, with Primehomes securing many accolades in 2024, including Best Nature Integrated Development and Best Smart Home Development at the September PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, reflecting their dedication to innovative, eco-friendly living.

Primehomes Capitol Hills: An urban botanical haven

One of Primehomes’ standout developments is Primehomes Capitol Hills, an urban botanical community set to rise in the heart of Quezon City. The community is designed with amenities that promote well-being, with commercial hubs, hospitals and schools all within reach. This development will soon welcome residents to safe, comfortable and sustainable homes designed to enrich their lives while staying connected to nature.

In August 2023, Primehomes broke ground on the Liana Tower, the sixth of 11 towers within the Capitol Hills community. Named after forest vines, Liana Tower embodies the fusion of urban innovation and nature, offering 144 residential units across different configurations (studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom). The tower is expected to be ready for occupancy by April 2024.

Preceding Liana Tower, the Laselva Towers — a two-tower development within Primehomes Capitol Hills — was designed for growing families. With its larger living spaces and serene, nature-inspired surroundings, Laselva provides a tranquil escape from the busy city life. This development has already earned Primehomes recognition in the industry, contributing to its growing reputation for excellence.