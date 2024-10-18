More than developer, green community builder

As a leading player in the Philippine property scene, Primehomes Real Estate Development, Inc. (Primehomes) has committed to driving the nation’s urban growth, progress and sustainability, undertaking several multi-billion-peso landmark projects in prime locations across the country.
Beyond promoting green architecture and responsible design, Primehomes seeks to redefine urban development by transforming city blocks and landscapes into communities that are both multifaceted and eco-friendly.
Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, with Primehomes securing many accolades in 2024, including Best Nature Integrated Development and Best Smart Home Development at the September PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, reflecting their dedication to innovative, eco-friendly living.
Primehomes Capitol Hills: An urban botanical haven
One of Primehomes’ standout developments is Primehomes Capitol Hills, an urban botanical community set to rise in the heart of Quezon City. The community is designed with amenities that promote well-being, with commercial hubs, hospitals and schools all within reach. This development will soon welcome residents to safe, comfortable and sustainable homes designed to enrich their lives while staying connected to nature.
In August 2023, Primehomes broke ground on the Liana Tower, the sixth of 11 towers within the Capitol Hills community. Named after forest vines, Liana Tower embodies the fusion of urban innovation and nature, offering 144 residential units across different configurations (studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom). The tower is expected to be ready for occupancy by April 2024.
Preceding Liana Tower, the Laselva Towers — a two-tower development within Primehomes Capitol Hills — was designed for growing families. With its larger living spaces and serene, nature-inspired surroundings, Laselva provides a tranquil escape from the busy city life. This development has already earned Primehomes recognition in the industry, contributing to its growing reputation for excellence.
Member of the community
In addition to its development projects, Primehomes has also been an active member of the communities it serves. This year saw events fostered both family-friendly fun and green living.
On 28 September, Primehomes hosted a successful Plant Swap event at Capitol Hills, where plant enthusiasts gathered to exchange plants, share gardening tips and bond over their love for greenery. Participants left with new plants, new friends and plenty of inspiration for their living spaces and gardens.
Earlier in the year, Primehomes also organized the Famjam Family Day on 23 March. The event was a vibrant gathering filled with activities such as food carts, inflatable parks and games for kids, making it a day of laughter and fun for families within the community. Famjam helped to strengthen the bond among residents, demonstrating Primehomes’ commitment to fostering community spirit beyond just providing homes.
Looking to the future
Primehomes continues to set itself apart as a developer focused on not just building homes but creating holistic, sustainable communities. Their innovative approach has earned them several prestigious awards this year, including the Best Botanical Community Development at the 2024 Dot Property Awards and Gold for Residential Mid-Rise Development at the 2024 FIABCI Philippines Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards for Primehomes Capitol Hills.
In 2023, Primehomes announced that it was gearing up to complete its goal of building nearly 3,000 condominium units to house over 10,000 families within the next three years.
As the company looks forward to the completion of new towers and future projects, Primehomes remains committed to fostering greener, more connected living spaces that provide both comfort and convenience. Whether through eco-friendly developments or engaging community events, Primehomes is proving that it is more than just a property developer — it is an active partner in the growth of the communities it builds.