At a time when green spaces are diminishing in Metro Manila, Filinvest sets a precedent for sustainable urban planning that prioritizes well-being and quality of life of its residents.

Smart and green properties are fast becoming the norm, with more developers taking sustainability as their foundation to tackle climate change. Filinvest’s Two Botanika Nature Residences conveys just this — environmental concerns addressed at its best.

“Mornings will be something to look forward to because the first thing residents would see are the sunrise and a beautiful view — the life they deserve,” Daphne Sanchez, head of Filigree, said.

1001 Parkway Residences, another development from Filigree, is a high-rise residential property and the latest addition to Filinvest’s portfolio of renowned spaces including The Beaufort in Bonifacio Global City, The Enclave Alabang in Daang Hari, Bristol, Botanika Nature Residences Tower 1 and Two Botanika in Filinvest City, and Golf Ridge Private Estate in Filinvest Mimosa+ in Clark, Pampanga.

1001 Parkway Residences consists of twin towers, each with rooms that marry understated luxury and craftsmanship. Units (either one bedroom, two bedroom or three bedroom) are designed with a built-in closet, kitchen, toilet and bath, multi-split inverter AC, multi-point water heat system, FFTH for Internet, single leaf solid wood grove main door, moisture resistant gypsum board and a balcony.

“It is a symbol of elevated status where residents can embrace modern luxe lifestyle. Imagine, your home address is a mix of two worlds — the urgent pace of your urban life and sensibility, and the slower, more meditative and meaningful moment that you cannot simply count with time. It is a quiet meshing of outdoor and indoor, of the wildness of nature and the beauty of structure,” Sanchez said.

1001 Parkway by Filigree is ready for occupancy by 2028.

Meanwhile Studio N, located in Northgate Cyberzone, will have a 25-storey residential building that will consist of studio units. A parking building is located only 100 meters away from the residential tower’s drop off.

Under the leadership of president and chief executive officer Tristan Las Marias, Filinvest Land Inc. will further build townships, residential communities, retail and office spaces and industrial parks. It has more than 200 projects in 22 provinces and towns across the country.

Sydney Oasis, the first mid-rise condominium community project, is currently being built in Bacoor, Cavite. Futura Shores Dumaguete, a sea-side resort-inspired condominium, is also in the works.

In terms of hospitality, the Filinvest Hospitality Corporation, in partnership with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority and John Hay Management Corporation, will open its newest hotel brand called the Grafik Hotel Collection by 2025 in Baguio City.

FHC’s portfolio includes the Crimson Hotels & Resorts, Quest Hotels & Resorts, Mimosa Plus Golf Course, Timberland Highlands Resort, and Timberland Mountain Bike Park in San Mateo, Rizal.