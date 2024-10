On Friday, 18 October 2024, MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes presided over an inter-agency meeting with representatives from various Local Government Units and Law Enforcement Agencies at the MMDA New Building on Julia Vargas Avenue, Pasig City. The meeting focused on final preparations for Undas 2024, with MMDA officials emphasizing the importance of close coordination between agencies to ensure order and safety at major cemeteries across Metro Manila.

Photos MMDA readying for Undas











