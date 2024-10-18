Meet Rambo Agapito, the 10-year-old public servant in ‘Forever Young’

Meet the youngest and most charming public servant who will inspire dreamers in Forever Young, premiering on 21 October on GMA Afternoon Prime. The series stars Euwenn Mikaell, the country’s most-awarded child star, as Rambo Agapito.

Joining him in the show are Alfred Vargas as Gregory Agapito, Nadine Samonte as Judy Ann Agapito, Rafael Rosell as Albert Vergara and James Blanco as Rigor Peralta.

Adding more depth to the story are two of the country’s most respected artists in film and television, Michael De Mesa as Eduardo Malague and Eula Valdes as Esmeralda Vergara.

Also starring in Forever Young are Lucho Ayala as Julio Geronimo, Althea Ablan as Raine Agapito, Abdul Raman as Joryl Vergara, Matt Lozano as Ompong Ignacio, Bryce Eusebio as Cliff Mercado and Princess Aliyah as Riley Agapito.

Forever Young tells the story of Rambo, a 25-year-old man trapped in a 10-year-old body. Due to his rare condition called panhypopituitarism, his growth hormone slows down while his childlike appearance remains.

Despite the situation, Rambo continues to be a loving son and brother to his adoptive family. Soon, he also finds his purpose in helping others and dreams of becoming a public servant.

However, politics may not be an easy journey for Rambo, especially when his personal life and family issues begin to interfere.

Forever Young is produced by the GMA Entertainment Group and directed by Gil Tejada, Jr. with associate director Rechie Del Carmen.

Watch Forever Young from Mondays to Fridays at 4 p.m. on GMA Afternoon Prime. Global Pinoys can also watch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.